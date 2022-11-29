WCup Portugal Uruguay Soccer

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes celebrate their win over Portugal during the World Cup on Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar.

 Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo thought he scored but the goal was eventually credited to Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, a result that secured the team a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

