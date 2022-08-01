Andy Thomasson

High school basketball official Andy Thomasson, who works in the 3rd Region, refs during a 4th Region Tournament game in 2020 at WKU.

 Submitted photo

Ronnie Hardin was a high school basketball official in the 3rd Region over two spans of time in the 1980s and 2000s.

Hardin was highly regarded as an official and somebody always willing to help others in need. He passed away in 2013 and a few years later a golf scramble at the Central City Country Club was started to help honor Hardin’s memory and raise funds for scholarships for basketball players in the 3rd Region.

