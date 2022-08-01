Ronnie Hardin was a high school basketball official in the 3rd Region over two spans of time in the 1980s and 2000s.
Hardin was highly regarded as an official and somebody always willing to help others in need. He passed away in 2013 and a few years later a golf scramble at the Central City Country Club was started to help honor Hardin’s memory and raise funds for scholarships for basketball players in the 3rd Region.
The sixth annual Ronnie Hardin Memorial Golf Scramble will be Saturday, Aug. 6, at Central City Country Club. It is hosted by the 3rd Region Basketball Officials Association.
“Ronnie was a high school referee for 20 plus years, he was always a guy who was really well liked, among a lot of the coaches, a lot of the referees, he did many postseason tournaments,” said Andy Thomasson, a 3rd Region official who puts the scramble together along with Jason Wilkins. “He was always working with kids golfing at the country club.”
The scramble raised enough for two scholarships in the first year of the event. This past season there were eight scholarships of $500 each to give away to a girl and a boy in each district in the 3rd Region.
“We send a flyer out to guidance counselors, ADs, coaches of girls and boys teams, looking for kids for the scholarships,” Thomasson said of the selection process. “We ask (kids) to write one page essay, it’s all done online, and we go from there.”
Daviess County, Apollo, McLean, Muhlenberg, Breckinridge, and Edmonson county high schools, Cloverport and Whitesville Trinity had students benefit from the scholarships.
The 3-man scramble is $150 a team and includes a meal cooked by Thomasson and his group. The meal is at noon and the scramble starts at 1 p.m.
Contact numbers for the event are (270) 543-8041 or (270) 543-1981.
“Last year we fed 120 people, we give other prizes away, restaurants donate stuff that we give away,” Thomasson said. “There are money prizes that the winners usually donate back. We’re lucky to have so many people who cared for Ronnie.”
Shaun Williams is a long-time official in the 3rd Region who has been a strong supporter of the Hardin scramble.
“He was selfless,” Williams said of Hardin. “If you needed a ride to the game he would drive. You needed something to eat before a game, he’d offer to get you something. He was an ear to lean on if you needed to talk. Riding to games with him was very fun. He always gave great advice about the game and also life in general.”
The officials association wanted to try and keep that giving spirit going forward.
“We decided we needed to do something as a memorial to recognize his kind spirit and dedication to helping others. These scholarships are a way of us just small way of continuing his legacy,” Williams said.
“There are so many students in our part of the state who may need just a little help in their goal of attending college. We hope that we can provide some help with books, meals, or even gas money — just as Ronnie would do.”
