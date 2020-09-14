Much has happened within the University of Kentucky basketball program since the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt end to the 2019-20 campaign in March.
There was the expected roster churn that’s become an annual tradition for John Calipari teams over the last decade.
There was also one major subtraction to the underpinnings of UK’s structure that will have certainly an impact in the short term, as Kenny Payne left his long-time role as Calipari’s associate head coach.
Payne left UK in early August to join the New York Knicks as an assistant coach. Payne was generally considered a lead teacher of UK’s big men who have made impacts in the NBA, a roster led by Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony-Towns.
Payne also rightly earned considerable credit for UK’s recruiting success.
Now, UK must adapt its recruiting and player development path while maintaining a it’s accustomed level of success on both fronts.
James “Bruiser” Flint, a long-time assistant coach and head coach who took over for Calipari at UMass, has joined the program. UK has also brought in Jai Lucas to be the recruiting coordinator.
UK assistant coaches Tony Barbee and Joel Justus are veterans who should continue to take on additional responsibilities.
Justus has reportedly been a lead recruiter with at least one recent 2021 UK big man target.
UK is, of course, coming into the 2020-21 season with the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the country. That group will look to finish whatever season will be in front of them on the same upward trajectory as the 2020 team.
With two of the incoming freshmen consensus top-10, five-star prospects and all six of the scholarship signees tabbed as four- or five-star players, UK reeled in its 12th straight top-three signing class.
Brandon Boston Jr., a consensus five-star prospect, is ranked the highest in UK’s class. The 6-foot-7 guard out of Norcross, Georgia, is tabbed as high as No. 4 in the Rivals rankings. Boston is UK’s highest rated-signee since Skal Labissière in 2015 (No. 1 in Rivals, No. 2 in ESPN and 247Sports).
Terrence Clarke, a 6-7 guard, is just behind Boston in the rankings. The Boston native is also a consensus five star and is ranked as high as No. 7 by Rivals.
Also picking up five-star ratings by at least one of the three major services were guard Devin Askew, who earned the elite status from ESPN, and forward Isaiah Jackson, who earned the distinction from 247Sports.
Wing Cam’Ron Fletcher and forward Lance Ware were consensus four-star prospects.
They will join a short UK returnee list that is led by Keion Brooks Jr., a sophomore forward who found more playing time in the latter third of last season.
An intriguing possible addition from the transfer pool is Olivier Sarr. A high-impact forward at Wake Forest, Sarr averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season. He’s awaiting a decision on a waiver for immediate eligibility at UK. Sarr left after Danny Manning was fired as the Demon Deacons’ head coach.
So while much has changed since the Cats were last seen on the hardwood, much remains the same — an uber-talented, but inexperienced, squad will again be among the elite of college basketball.
