Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace made the first two professional moves from the University of Kentucky basketball roster.
Toppin declared for the NBA Draft last Friday, which was his aim in returning for this season at Kentucky. Wallace then made his intentions known Saturday morning, declaring for the NBA Draft, where it is expected he will become a lottery pick.
Neither was a surprise. They were the start of the reshaping of UK’s lineup for next season. Well, Sahvir Wheeler going in the NCAA transfer portal was the official start of that roster remake.
All those moves open up roster space for what Kentucky knows is coming as a No. 1 signing class from 2023. There are still decisions to be made, or just formal announcements to drop, from Kentucky guys like Oscar Tshiebwe certainly, and probably Daimion Collins, who would likely enter the transfer portal.
Portal watching will become more intense, as will waiting to see who does what next with the current Kentucky roster.
When Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson put his name in the transfer portal last week, there were a couple of immediate connections with Kentucky when the guessing began on where the 7-foot-1 Dickinson might land.
True frontcourt players who can make a difference will also be lacking if Tshiebwe decides he’s played his last game at Kentucky, which is highly likely. Ugonna Onyenso has said he will stay another year at Kentucky, and it’s likely Lance Ware will still be around to play fill-in minutes.
More from this section
That is going to leave Aaron Bradshaw as the headliner in the middle, which isn’t a bad name to have up in lights. Bradshaw is an elite rim protector at 7 feet, and he is working on his offensive game. Even with his talent level, it could be a difficult transition for a while to the college game for Bradshaw.
Remember talking about roster spots? Well, Kentucky may have a few too many with regards to both the big men and in the backcourt.
Kentucky will have no true point guards returning next season as it stands now. CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves and Adou Thiero are all shooting guards, although all three saw time running the point this season with the various injury situations Kentucky faced between Wallace and Wheeler.
Don’t forget that DJ Wagner is leading that incoming freshman class, and the 6-3 star will likely be UK’s starting point guard. Also in that freshman class mix is Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, but they are more combo guards.
Fredrick’s ultimate decision to keep playing at Kentucky is tightly tied to his non-stop battling of various injuries throughout his college career.
It is likely Theiro will stay at Kentucky next season. Antonio Reeves seemed like a player who wanted to stay at UK another year.
The activity is just starting for Kentucky and its basketball roster. There will be a lot of nervous watching, to go along with patience-testing waiting, before the UK roster takes a final form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.