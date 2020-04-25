Tony Rowe has run all his life, so in mid-March when he began to experience uncharacteristic symptoms while taking a routine three-mile jog, he began to wonder.
“I got about 800 yards into it and started feeling pain in my neck, chest, shoulders and arm,” said Rowe, who serves as co-head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field and cross country programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College with his son, Mark. “I finished the run but it was uncomfortable.
“Six days later the same thing happened and six days after that it happened again.”
So Rowe, 65, called his doctor.
“They had me do a treadmill test and they gave me an echocardiogram,” Rowe recalled. “The main vessel in my heart had 95% blockage. It came down to having open-heart surgery or trying to solve the problem with a stent. I did the stent (on March 31), and the procedure turned out to be successful.
“They said I was on my way to having a major heart attack, what’s referred to a ‘widowmaker,’ so I felt very fortunate, very blessed. I’m grateful that the good Lord and the good people at Owensboro Health took very good care of me.”
As it turned out, Rowe said his lifestyle of physical fitness was likely beneficial. He ran cross country in high school at Owensboro High School, in college at Eastern Kentucky University and for decades trained with athletes he coached.
“They said I had some circulation around the blockage,” Rowe said, “and that it was probably from being in shape most of my life.”
Rowe began having heart issues in 2019.
“At the beginning of last summer I was feeling real tired,” he said. “I wound up being diagnosed with AFib (atrial fibrillation), which was probably caused by sleep apnea. My heart was out of rhythm, and it was shocked back into rhythm in the fall.”
For now, though, all is well.
“I feel really good,” Rowe said. “I can run, do push-ups, do sit-ups, do what I want to do — I guess God’s not through with me yet.”
In a long, distinguished career at Daviess County High School, Rowe directed the Panthers to eight KHSAA Class 3-A state cross country team championships, as well as two Class 3-A track and field team state titles.
He was selected national high school cross country coach of the year in 2004 and 2009, and he’s a member of the DCHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Like virtually everyone, Rowe’s work at KWC has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From a coaching standpoint, we’re trying to get (recruiting) commitments by phone. We’re doing a lot of texting, making a lot of calls on that right now — doing all that from home. It’s a different approach, but still a very busy time for us.
“Beyond that, in our personal lives I think this is a time to slow down, pause and get our priorities right. It’s an opportunity for us to help others with a servant’s heart.
“God’s trying to tell us something, I’m convinced of that.”
