The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released the initial RPI rankings of each of its six football classes this week, and though it’s way too early for any hand-wringing or celebrating, it provides a small glimpse into how programs around the state have fared so far.

The RPI uses a formula based on winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. Though flawed, especially since it often assigns out-of-state opponents a lesser value than KHSAA teams and also rewards a multiplier for playing larger in-state schools, it’s the only quantifiable display of success up to this point.

