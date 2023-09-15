The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released the initial RPI rankings of each of its six football classes this week, and though it’s way too early for any hand-wringing or celebrating, it provides a small glimpse into how programs around the state have fared so far.
The RPI uses a formula based on winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. Though flawed, especially since it often assigns out-of-state opponents a lesser value than KHSAA teams and also rewards a multiplier for playing larger in-state schools, it’s the only quantifiable display of success up to this point.
Of course, RPI only plays a factor once we reach the third round of the postseason. At that point, regular-season RPI is used to seed the remaining eight teams in each class, and they’re reseeded again for the semifinals.
For now, however, it’s only a mere look at how the season’s unfolded — and it’s interesting to see how the results compare to the general consensus.
For example, Owensboro Catholic is 4-0 with wins over Apollo, Daviess County, Greenwood and Owensboro. The Aces sport an RPI of 1.16661, good for fourth in Class 2-A. In the latest Kentucky football media poll, they’re ranked third.
By contrast, newly-minted Class 3-A members McLean County (1.00362) and Hancock County (.98623) are both 3-1 and ranked seventh and 10th, respectively, in the RPI rankings. Neither have cracked the media top-10 poll yet.
For Owensboro, it tilts in the opposite direction.
The Red Devils are 1-3 but have played a trio of the some of the top teams in their classes — Christian Academy-Louisville in 3-A; fellow 5-A member Bowling Green; and Catholic. As a result, OHS is 20th (.74983) in RPI but should skyrocket once it starts picking up wins, simply based on how good their opponents have been. To compare, the media poll hasn’t punished OHS for its grueling schedule, with the Red Devils tied for seventh.
Another interesting case is Apollo, which is 0-4 but still ranked 27th in Class 5-A RPI (.68244) thanks to playing difficult opponents like Catholic, McCracken County, Meade County and Bowling Green. Again, any victories will push the Eagles further up the board.
Muhlenberg County is 3-1 and 28th in Class 5-A RPI standings (.67413), while Ohio County is 0-4 and 33rd in the RPI (.62069).
In Class 6-A, Daviess County is 0-4 and ranked 30th in the RPI (.57292).
For teams still looking to turn the corner, the small sample size so far means they’ve still got time to pick up wins and rise in the RPI rankings. As the season progresses, the standings will even out to provide a more accurate view of high school football statewide.
At this point in the season, the RPI should be viewed simply as a fun tool to see how teams compare.
It shows that Catholic has been on a tear.
It shows that Owensboro and Apollo have played tough opponents.
It shows that McLean County and Hancock County have yet to break through the general thinking in Class 3-A, despite their early success.
It shows that Muhlenberg County needs to continue its winning ways so far.
And it shows that Daviess County and Ohio County still have work to do, but it’s still early enough to overcome their struggles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.