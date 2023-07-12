The rules changes keep coming for high school sports.
Just days after the National Federation of State High School Associations — the national governing body of high school athletics — decided to allow one-way communication devices from coaches to catchers in baseball, more revisions are coming to both softball and track and field.
Starting in 2024, high school softball pitchers will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface instead of the pivot foot having to remain in contact with the ground.
“When examining the survey responses, the NFHS Softball Rules Committee recognized that a majority of the membership were in favor of this change,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Softball Rules Committee. “An additional topic the committee discussed was whether a pitcher gains an advantage by having their pivot foot airborne vs. having it remain in contact with the ground.
“Our rules have traditionally allowed for flexibility to accommodate the differing skill levels of high school athletes. This change allows for exploration of different styles of pitching during student-athletes’ developmental stages.”
It may not seem like such a big deal, but the change opens the door for softball training in the future. Instead of a rigid style of pitching, athletes now have a little more breathing room.
Though other changes were made to softball rules — mostly in the form of uniform, wristband requirements, etc. — offering pitchers a different way to operate is clearly the biggest difference.
It’ll be interesting to see just how it affects pitching and hitting, especially as games start getting more competitive at the regional and state tournament levels.
According to the NFHS, fast-pitch softball is the fifth most-played sport for girls, citing 362,038 participants in 15,877 high schools nationwide. For slow-pitch softball, there are an additional 6,602 competitors.
Early Tuesday, the federation also adopted several revisions relating to track and field — most notably, clarifying false starts.
Before, runners would have to remain motionless after getting into set position, but new language defines a false start as a runner leaving their mark with a hand or foot, or if a runner leaves the mark with a forward motion before the start of the race.
Essentially, it means a runner can move as long as they aren’t leaving the blocks early.
There’s also an additional note that the race starter can cancel the start or redo the starting procedure if they think an unfair advantage has been created.
“The rules committee felt that these changes offer a clearer definition of a false start and will help add consistency in how false starts are officiated,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee.
In field events like discus, shot put and javelin, athletes will also now be allowed to tape their fingers as long as they’re not wrapped together and can still move independently.
And, now, state athletic associations can allow participants to compete in more than four events at a singular meet. They’ll be permitted to participate in up to six events, at the discretion of each individual state association.
Other changes were also made, mostly in scoring or procedure, for track and field — the second-most popular sport for boys (569,262 in 17,070 high schools) and the most popular for girls (456,697 in 17,028 schools) nationwide.
