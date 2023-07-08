Communication is key in team sports, but the way it’s done in high school baseball might soon change.

Thanks to a series of rules changes initiated by the National Federation of State High School Associations — the governing body for high school sports in the United States — and its Baseball Rules Committee during a meeting July 4-6 in Indianapolis, baseball coaches will now be permitted to use one-way electronics to communicate with their catchers and call pitches.

