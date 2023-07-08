Communication is key in team sports, but the way it’s done in high school baseball might soon change.
Thanks to a series of rules changes initiated by the National Federation of State High School Associations — the governing body for high school sports in the United States — and its Baseball Rules Committee during a meeting July 4-6 in Indianapolis, baseball coaches will now be permitted to use one-way electronics to communicate with their catchers and call pitches.
“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and educational services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee. “The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense; increase the pace of play; and will responsibly manage technology so there is no advantaged gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries. Creating a level playing field is paramount to education-based athletics.”
Under the new rules, coaches can communicate using a walkie-talkie from the dugout, but they’re prohibited from talking to any other defensive players or any players while batting.
Of course, social media blew up once the change was announced.
The most common argument against the revision revolved around catchers not being able to call their own pitches instead of relying on coaches’ input from the dugout. However, pitch calls are already a part of the game, and although it would seem like it’s taking control out of the players’ hands, the fact that coaches can only talk with one player means that the rest of the defense is on its own to read, react and make plays.
It’s also important to note that it may not be happening in the commonwealth just yet.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has yet to comment on the change or adopt it. Much like the NFHS has done with the shot clock in high school basketball, the one-way communication device is permitted but not mandatory.
It’ll be interesting to see how the change will be handled in Kentucky, especially for schools and programs that may not have the funding to jump fully on board. That’s one of the many hurdles that also prevent a statewide shot clock.
Those aren’t the only rules changes, either.
Now, umpires will no longer be able to forfeit games based on spectators’ behavior. Instead, the umpires’ jurisdiction will lie solely on actions of players or coaches and team personnel. Fan behavior will solely be policed by host schools and game managers.
“This change is a complementary rule to support schools’ game management role in addressing unacceptable behavior and will allow the umpire to focus on the action and players on the field,” Hopkins said.
Will that be enough, though?
For the game itself, of course, you want it to be decided on the field by the players in uniform. At the same time, however, umpires and referees in every sport are leaving the profession in droves, often due to the abuse they take from spectators. Removing even a little bit of power they may have in that regard may not be the best option.
We’ve seen videos from across the country of referees being hounded, and there was even an incident where a Little League umpire was assaulted in Owensboro last year. Handling the problem isn’t always as cut and dry as hoping game management steps in to help.
We’ll see where the KHSAA goes with making these changes in the future and if the same measures will be applied to softball, as well.
As for now, though, the changes might not be as effective as the NFHS hopes.
