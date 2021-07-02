Lately, I’ve been thinking about legendary Western Kentucky University track and cross country icon Nick Rose, and, perhaps, it’s fitting that this column is being published on my 62nd birthday.
Long, long ago — when I was a mere lad of 21 and a junior at Western Kentucky University — one of my first big assignments as a part-time newspaper reporter at the Bowling Green Daily News was the inaugural Wendy’s Classic 10K, a race that would itself become legendary in the years to follow.
I not only covered the race as a reporter, I ran it it — the first of many road races to follow for me over the next quarter century.
It was a cool, wet November race day in 1980, but the inclement weather did nothing to deter the excitement surrounding the event, which featured two former NCAA cross country champions — Rose, who, in 1974, defeated former Illinois star Craig Virgin, who defeated Rose the following year.
This, then, was billed as the rubber match between the two All-Americans and Olympians.
The starting gun fired and I — not knowing a thing about pacing over a 6.2-mile race — naturally went out too fast. After a half-mile or so I realized the mistake and adjusted my pace accordingly, settling into the middle of the pack and attempting to trust my body as much as I could.
What fascinated me was the pace of the frontrunners, Rose and Virgin. There was a uphill stretch relatively early in the race when I could see them battling, having already clearly pulled away from the rest of the field.
Later on, there was a point in the race where you ran into a neighborhood, circled it completely, and then ran out again. As I was running into the neighborhood, Rose and Virgin were running out of it at what looked like breakneck speed to me.
Never had I had such an up-close-and-personal view of world-class athletes, and the realization of their unquestionable superiority took my breath away (more than the race itself). It was a level of fitness, athleticism and sheer talent that I could scarcely comprehend.
I simply marveled at their performance, and, to this day, consider it a privilege to be able to say I competed in the same event they did.
Rose wound up pulling away from Virgin over the final half-mile, winning the race in 28 minutes, 15 seconds — at the time, reportedly, the second-fastest 10K ever recorded on United States soil.
Eventually, I made my way to the finish line, as well — running my first 10K in 43:30. Not bad for a debut, I surmised, but light years away from what Rose and Virgin had done.
I had hidden my reporter’s notebook and a pen behind a chair in WKU’s Downing University Center prior to the race, and, fortunately, the tools of my trade were still there at the conclusion of the race.
I did an extended interview with Rose — a hero of mine during his time at WKU while I was at Bowling Green High School — and the Englishman could not have been more gracious. He was also impressed that I was not only writing about the race, but had participated in it.
Rose has remained an inspiration to me in the 40-plus years that have followed. He was a significant part of the widespread “British Invasion” which helped spearhead the U.S. running boom in the 1970s, and quite simply, one of the coolest cats you could ever hope to meet.
It’s a treasured memory for me that will last a lifetime.
