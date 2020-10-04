LEXINGTON
Flashing a peace sign on the way to the end zone, except the touchdown was never scored.
A rushing game that gashed for 408 yards and six touchdowns with three runners going over 100 yards.
A two-touchdown lead early in the third quarter and most of the momentum in this reduced attendance game because of COVID-19.
Putting up 41 points on a brilliantly sunny Saturday in central Kentucky.
That is a formula for football success in any coach’s book, no matter the level.
Except your defense can’t give up 42 points.
That’s where the University of Kentucky found itself when overtime was over and Mississippi was celebrating that 42-41 win at Kroger Field.
“They were doing what they wanted to do, to be honest with you” Stoops said. “They really had us off balance. They spread you out. They go extremely fast. We got it to a two-touchdown lead, and then from there, we really played poor on defense, and they scored so quick that momentum can shift.
“A team like that could put the foot on the gas and go extremely fast. Again, it will be very similar this next week.”
Ah, next week in the SEC.
The Wildcats are in an 0-2 hole now and this could slide off the cliff pretty fast.
Mike Leach brings Mississippi State to Kroger Field next Saturday after winning at then-No. 6 LSU 44-34 to open the season a week ago.
UK will go to a Tennessee team on Oct. 17 that has been ranked the first two weeks of the season and is 2-0 heading to No. 4 Georgia next Saturday.
That same Georgia team will come Kentucky on Oct. 24, and there will be no telling the mental condition of the Wildcats by then.
There will be plenty of time for those woes later.
What happened with Ole Miss lands pretty high on the list of infuriating losses across the history of UK football. In large part, that’s because a lot of the numbers tell you UK should have won.
Chris Rodriguez ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards a carry. Terry Wilson ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns. AJ Rose ran for 117 yards and one touchdown.
The start of the afternoon for Rose looked like it would be glorious. The senior was running free down the field, then when he got clear up went the peace sign around the Ole Miss 20, with defenders still in pursuit, then those defenders caught him three yards short of a touchdown.
That was on UK’s first offensive play of the game. On the third play, Rose fumbled, and Ole Miss recovered.
It didn’t seem a big deal at the time, because UK’s defense stood up, forced a Mississippi punt, and the Wildcats scored on their next series.
Except it turned out UK would need that touchdown. It found out just how valuable every point is in an all-Southeastern Conference schedule.
The Rose touchdown run that wasn’t went against what had been a program that has been unselfish during these recent good years.
“I’m not going to give up on him for one mistake,” Stoops said. “We will certainly point out and show him, and he understands that, that it’s not acceptable. That’s not how we do things. That’s not how we’re going to do it. “
This wasn’t all on Rose in any respect, simply an part of the picture that shows things like this seem to happen to UK, and often it costs the Wildcats a victory.
No, UK’s offense was able to control the clock with the run game, and Wilson did plenty of good things. Wilson’s 22-yard touchdown run looked like when he was running as a sophomore, when he led UK to 10 wins in 2018, including the Citrus Bowl.
“I wanted to be a better Terry Wilson than I was before,” Wilson said.
A defense best described as horrid in the second half was the main culprit in this loss.
Coach Lane Kiffin had Ole Miss going fast and faster, and it scored 21 straight points to pull even with, then pass the Wildcats.
Five plays were the most it took on one of the three scoring drives for Ole Miss. Talk about quick striking.
To think it could be more of the same next week might make you queasy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.