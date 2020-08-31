NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi García made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.
The Yankees won the opener, 8-7 in eight innings.
BRAVES 12, PHILLIES 10
PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta’s 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on to win a wild contest.
CARDINALS 7, INDIANS 2
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as St. Louis beat Cleveland.
DODGERS 7, RANGERS 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month, powering their way past Texas.
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2, 10 INNINGS
CHICAGO — Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that lifted Chicago over Kansas City.
RAYS 12, MARLINS 7
MIAMI — Willy Adames hit a grand slam, helping surging Tampa Bay finish a three-game sweep.
GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1
PHOENIX — Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and San Francisco won its first road series.
PIRATES 5, BREWERS 1
MILWAUKEE — Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.
PADRES 13, ROCKIES 2
DENVER — Eric Hosmer started San Diego’s power surge with his three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed Colorado.
CUBS 10, REDS 1
CINCINNATI — Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ became the first starting outfield to hit multiple homers in the same game, and the Cubs pounded the Reds for a split of their four-game series.
TIGERS 3, TWINS 2
DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning, and the Tigers finished off a three-game sweep.
BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto to its fourth straight win.
RED SOX 9, NATIONALS 5
BOSTON — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, leading the Red Sox to the win.
MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1, 10 INNINGS
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, sending Seattle to the victory.
