Scholastic 3-D Archery will host the 2022 Indoor National Championship on March 3-6 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with practice sessions. Friday, Saturday and Sunday practice times start at 7 a.m.
Competition times are throughout the day, each day of the championship, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday with the awards being Sunday at 3 p.m.
All archers that participated in their respective Indoor State Championship qualified for the upcoming Indoor National Championship.
This will be the first stand-alone Indoor National Championship for S3DA.
With more than 1,000 participants registered for Indoor Nationals, S3DA is set to break another record for the largest Indoor Nationals in-person attendance in the history of the program, according to S3DA Executive Director Holly Helton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.