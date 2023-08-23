Peter Saang recorded a hat trick and dished an assist to lead Owensboro to a 9-0 boys’ high school soccer victory against Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Denis Juma and Sang Thang added two goals apiece for the Red Devils (4-1, 2-1 9th District), which also got one goal and an assist apiece from Byaruhanga Mutabazi and Emmanuel Lichi. Additional helpers came from Miles Baur, Connor Cundiff, Kyle Hardison, Arlo Johnson and Carver Kingsley.
Catholic fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district play.
DAVIESS COUNTY 2, GREENWOOD 1
Cameron Bell and Sam Glover each scored to lead the Panthers to a win at home.
Glover also added an assist for DC (6-0), while Conner Johnson made five saves in goal.
Greenwood slipped to 0-5.
VOLLEYBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Trinity won 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 in Leitchfield to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Georgia Howard had 10 kills for Trinity, while Hannah Nash had 19 kills and 10 digs. Kenzie McDowell added 35 assists.
Grayson County is now 2-6.
OWENSBORO 3, OHIO COUNTY 1
Owensboro won 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 at the OHS gymnasium.
Ava Fincher had 32 assists, seven kills and seven digs for OHS (3-5). Molly Bratcher had seven kills. Kierson Taylor had 15 kills with eight digs. Anna Travis had 14 assists. Addie Travis had 20 kills, 14 digs and six blocks. Chase Mather had eight kills with 13 digs.
McLEAN COUNTY 2, BUTLER COUNTY 0
McLean County won 26-24, 25-12 in Morgantown.
Laney Colburn had five kills and three aces for McLean County (4-5), while Lexi Conrad had six assists and three kills. Nicole Haerle had four kills and one ace for the Lady Cougars.
Butler County slipped to 1-3 on the season.
