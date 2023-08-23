Peter Saang recorded a hat trick and dished an assist to lead Owensboro to a 9-0 boys’ high school soccer victory against Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.

Denis Juma and Sang Thang added two goals apiece for the Red Devils (4-1, 2-1 9th District), which also got one goal and an assist apiece from Byaruhanga Mutabazi and Emmanuel Lichi. Additional helpers came from Miles Baur, Connor Cundiff, Kyle Hardison, Arlo Johnson and Carver Kingsley.

(0) comments

