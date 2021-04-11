Alexandra Wolff scored on a putback with 55 seconds remaining to lift Sacred Heart over Marshall County, 49-47, in the KHSAA Girls’ State High School Basketball Tournament championship game on Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Valkyries (25-7) notched their first Sweet 16 title since winning three in a row between 2002-04.
Marshall County (25-3) was victimized by four turnovers over the last three minutes and was held scoreless over the final 2:57.
Trailing by two, the Lady Marshals went for the win with eight seconds to play, but Jada Driver’s 3-point shot was blocked by Josie Gilvin, and Wolff retrieved the defensive rebound.
Sacred Heart was paced by Triniti Ralston, who finished with 18 points and hit three consecutive free throws at 2:33 to tie the game at 47 after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Wolff scored 10 points for SHA, which also got eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks from Gilvin.
Sacred Heart shot just 38% from the field, but went 6-of-8 from the foul stripe and forced 16 Lady Marshal turnovers.
Marshall County got a game-high 19 points from Halle Langhi, with teammate Cayson Conner adding 16 points and six assists.
Sophie Galloway pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Lady Marshals — trying to win their first state title since 1984 — shot 47% from the field but left some points at the foul stripe, going 10-of-17 (59%). MCHS was also just 1-of-8 from 3-point range.
MARSHALL COUNTY 50, HENDERSON COUNTY 33The Lady Marshals set a KHSAA girls’ state tournament record by shooting 74% and pulled away from the Lady Colonels in the semifinal round on Saturday morning in a battle of western Kentucky powers.
Despite shooting 85% in the first half (11-of-13), Marshall County led only 28-24 at intermission.
Marshall County, the 1st Region champion, tightened the defensive screws in the second half — limiting Henderson County to just 3-of-21 shooting over the final 16 minutes.
Marshall County’s balanced attack was led by Cayson Conner, who produced game-highs of 14 points and five assists.
Layne Pea had 13 points, with Halle Langhi adding 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
The 2nd Region champion Lady Colonels (21-5) got 11 points and a game-best 14 rebounds from Jarie Thomas.
SACRED HEART 63, ANDERSON COUNTY 53Josie Gilvin scored 19 points and hauled down 11 rebounds to pace the Valkyries’ 10-points victory over the Lady Bearcats in Saturday morning’s semifinal round.
SHA veteran mentor Donna Moir notched her 700th coaching victory.
The teams battled on even terms for three quarters — tied at the end of each period — before Sacred Heart put together a game-clinching 23-13 burst over the final eight minutes.
In addition to Gilvin — who was 13-of-14 from the foul stripe and had five steals — 7th Region champion SHA got 13 points from Triniti Ralston and 10 points from Alexandra Wolfe, who went 5-of-6 from the field.
The Valkyries shot just 38% from the floor, but won the rebounding battle (34-28) and had a hand in 18 Anderson County turnovers.
Eighth Region champion Anderson County (28-3) got a game-best 24 points from Amiya Jenkins, who added nine rebounds. Jacie Chesser scored 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.