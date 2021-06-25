Wade Gaynor speaks fondly and frequently of his return to Hancock County, a storybook homecoming that is going on five years.
Gaynor, 33, was a superstar high school baseball player for the Hancock County Hornets, an All-American third baseman for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and he spent seven seasons in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system, rising as high as Triple-A.
These days, Gaynor is president of Independence Bank in his home county, working out of its Hawesville office.
“It’s a shock to me, still, that I’m back home,” Gaynor said. “My wife Neena is from Ashland, and we’ve lived in Nashville, Bowling Green, central Kentucky, there were all those years in the minor leagues — I never thought I’d be back here this quickly.
“I’m ecstatic, though, because I love this place. I love the community, I love the people, and it’s a real joy to be back where I grew up, serving the community I grew up in.”
The Gaynors and Neena’s parents bought a farm in Hancock County and both families live on the property. His father-in-law, Jody Hamilton, was a superstar player himself at Morehead State who later became regarded as one of the best baseball coaches in Kentucky high school history.
Baseball remains a central part of Gaynor’s life.
“I’m coaching my sons (Josie, 7, and Wiley, 5) in T-Ball and rookie divisions on the same fields I grew up playing on — how great is that?” Gaynor said. “It’s a nice way for me to stay connected to the game that has meant so much to me.
“I also give lessons and work with a lot of kids in the area, as does Jody. I’m texting kids every day on their swing approach, and so on — so, I still have my hand in the game, and I love it.”
While Gaynor established himself as a superb offensive powerhouse at Hancock County High School, he said he was an incomplete player when he reported to WKU on scholarship in 2006.
“I could always hit, but I was a very raw player coming out of high school,” Gaynor said. “When I got to Western, (then head coach) Chris Finwood took the time to work with me, to mold me into a quality third baseman. He rolled ground balls to me for an entire semester, and I came away from the experience a much better player.”
And, it was a heady time to be a Hilltopper.
“We were really good back then, for sure,” Gaynor said. “My junior year down there (2009), the last year I played for Western, we were ranked 15th in the nation — it was a well-coached team with a ton of talent all over the field.
“Some of the greatest memories I have in baseball were at Western. If I could go back in time and do it all over again, I’d still choose WKU — that’s how much that school meant to me and still means to me.”
In more ways than one.
As a freshman at WKU, he met his future wife, Neena, the sister of fifth-year senior Casey Hamilton, who later became a Hilltopper graduate assistant coach.
“I knew Neena at Western,” Gaynor said, “but we didn’t start dating until we were right out of college.”
It clicked. Wade and Neena were married and seven years of minor league baseball were to follow.
“It’s an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Gaynor said of his years as a professional player. “The lessons baseball can teach you, if you let it, are invaluable life lessons. In pro ball, you’re expected to perform at your best every day, and that’s, of course, the way it is when you finally leave sports and start a new career.
“There’s a quote I heard a long time ago that is so true: ‘Use baseball, don’t let baseball use you.’ ”
Gaynor misses the day-to-day experience of playing the game — to a point.
“I miss playing the game nearly every day — I just loved the game so much, and I loved to play the game so much,” Gaynor said. “Having said that, I do not miss the minor league lifestyle at all.”
Gaynor laughed.
“I always promised Neena that I would not bankrupt our family playing minor league baseball, and I stayed true to that promise,” he said. “l left the game when it was time for me to leave the game.”
Neena, meanwhile, is the author of several books, a beekeeper and a stay-at-home mom who is home-schooling their two boys.
“She’s amazing,” Gaynor said of his wife, “and such a blessing to us all.”
Now, Gaynor enjoys getting on with life in his old stomping grounds.
“It’s so great to be back here,” Gaynor said. “It’s just really, really great.”
