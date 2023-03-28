Florida Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler drives while defended by Florida’s Kyle Lofton during their Feb. 4 game in Lexington. Wheeler entered the transfer portal on Monday.

 Associated Press

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.

Wheeler played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia, where he averaged 9 points per game and 4.5 assists as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, and a career-high 14 points and SEC-leading 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season.

