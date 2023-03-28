Point guard Sahvir Wheeler is entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.
Wheeler played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia, where he averaged 9 points per game and 4.5 assists as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, and a career-high 14 points and SEC-leading 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season.
The 5-foot-9 Wheeler’s 2021-22 debut season in Lexington was a success as he averaged 10.1 points per game and again led the SEC with 6.9 assists per game while serving as UK’s starting point guard.
He added 2.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 steals and shot 44.1% from the field, 30.8% from three and 78% from the free throw line.
The year earned him All-SEC second-team honors and he was also named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, an award provided to the nation’s best point guard.
Wheeler returned for his senior season of 2022-23 at Kentucky and began the year as the Wildcats’ starting point guard. He had an up-and-down start to the season and after playing 40 minutes in a home loss to South Carolina was moved into a reserve role.
After scoring eight points and dishing three assists off the bench in a Feb. 4 win over Florida, Wheeler would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury and then an unspecified minor medical procedure.
Ahead of UK’s Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup with Providence, the point guard said he believed he would be available to play but was ruled out by John Calipari. He also wound up sitting out the Cats’ Round of 32 loss to Kansas State.
Wheeler finished the season averaging 7.7 points per game, 5.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 turnovers per game.
Wheeler did show some improvement as a shooter, hitting 36.6% from three on the year.
He now hits the transfer portal looking for a home for his fifth and final year of college eligibility.
TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas State are believed to be among the potential landing spots for Wheeler, who is a native of Houston, Texas.
