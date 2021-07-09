Harrison Sallee set an event record with a 65 to win the Boys’ 16-18 Championship division of the Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series on Thursday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Other male division winners were Owensboro’s Jax Malone (73, 13-15, 18 holes), Henderson’s Jake Hayden (41, 13-15, 9 holes), Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown (41, 11-12, 9 holes), Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (26, 8-10, 6 holes), and Richland, Indiana’s Lincoln Harris (12, 8-and-under, 3 holes).
Female division winners were Philpot’s Holly Holton (79, 16-18 Championship), Owensboro’s Conleigh Osborne (96, 13-15, 18 holes), Henderson’s Abby Shires (13-15, 9 holes), Henderson’s Meryl Grogan (46, 11-12, 9 holes), Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos (24, 9-10, 6 holes), and Madisonville’s Addelyn Tucker (23, 8-and-under, 3 holes).
UK FACES BUCKEYES IN CBS SPORTS CLASSIC
Kentucky is slated to take on Ohio State in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18 at a site to be determined. UK and the Buckeyes will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-North Carolina game, which is slated for 2 p.m. (CT).
Kentucky was originally slated to take on North Carolina this season, but due to COVID-19 testing protocols, the teams met last season. The Wildcats will instead take on the Buckeyes in this year’s edition of the annual event.
This will mark the eighth straight season of the CBS Sports Classic. UNC owns a 5-2 record in the event. Ohio State is 4-3, Kentucky is 3-4 and UCLA is 2-5. All four teams appear in various top-25 preseason polls leading into the 2021-22 season.
LSU’s ROSENTHAL TRANSFERRING TO UK
Kentucky’s offensive line should once again be one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal, who started five games for the Tigers last season and three games as a redshirt freshman on the Tigers’ national championship team, will be transferring to Kentucky.
Rosenthal played left tackle for LSU last season but will likely become the Wildcats’ starter at right tackle this year with first-team All-SEC candidate Darian Kinnard set to take over at left tackle. At 6-foot-7, 327 pounds, Rosenthal gives Kentucky greater length at the tackle position and is another prospect with a high ceiling.
The Ferriday, Louisiana, native did have off-the-field issues that caused him to miss time at LSU. He was suspended three games in 2020, though LSU head coach Ed Orgeron did not tell the media the reason he was suspended, saying that it would be kept “in-house.”
UK’S LILLEY SEC ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Kentucky Volleyball setter Madison Lilley was named the 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. She is the first volleyball player to win the award in the history of the SEC.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama, was named the male winner of the award for 2020-21.
“We are proud to honor DeVonta and Madison, who not only excelled in the SEC but were also recognized as the best in their sport across the country. They are the ultimate examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Lilley becomes just the second female student-athlete from Kentucky to win the award, joining Jenny Hansen in 1995. She is the eighth athlete from UK ever to win the award (AJ Reed, 2014; Anthony Davis, 2012; Tim Couch, 1999; Jenny Hansen, 1995; Jamal Mashburn, 1993; Kyle Macy, 1980; Jack Givens, 1978). The SEC began the men’s award in 1976 and the women’s award in 1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.