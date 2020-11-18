Olivier Sarr was plotting a course to pro basketball after this past season ended for him at Wake Forest.
Sarr had decided to stay a senior season for then-coach Danny Manning, but the coach was let go by Wake Forest before the summer, and Sarr had another decision to make.
Go pro or try to transfer to a high-profile basketball program without having to sit out a season.
“Coach got fired pretty late, so it changed my plans and then the Kentucky opportunity came up,” Sarr said. “It’s something that I couldn’t refuse.”
He had to await his waiver to get approved to play immediately, then Sarr knew he could have a chance to make a big impact for the Wildcats.
He had already been making himself known in Kentucky practices, which Sarr could participate in.
“He has a great attitude, a positive outlook on every single day,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said of Sarr when the player was waiting on his waiver. “I know that he comes to work every day. I know that he’s one of the first guys in the gym. I know that he’s putting in extra time. He’s becoming a great leader, I think, for this young group.”
Sarr is a 7-foot, 237-pound center who should give Kentucky some strong inside presence and a good shot blocker on the defensive end.
He averaged 13.7 points and 9 rebounds per game last season at Wake Forest, and led the team with 11 double-doubles and 33 blocks.
Sarr set career highs of 30 points and 17 rebounds against Notre Dame, and he scored 25 points against No. 7 Duke.
He has been mixing it up well against Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware, two other Kentucky notable inside players.
“Isaiah and Lance, I mean, these guys, they’re not just giving way now, So I said, ‘Understand his last two ACC games he had 55 points and 20 rebounds. Now, they weren’t great teams. You know they were Duke and Notre Dame.’ When I say that, I’m joking obviously,” UK coach John Calipari said.
There are college basketball observers who think Sarr’s size and ability in the middle make the Wildcats a Final Four-caliber team when joined with the other top-level young players in the Wildcats program.
Sarr has said wait to see how the season plays out to see what his impact was. But the native of Bordeaux, France, knows his game has grown significantly since coming to the United States three years ago.
First it was like really putting in the work with my body, getting better in the weight room, understanding my position and also at Wake, Coach Manning is a great coach,” Sarr said. “I learned so much in playing on the post and being a presence inside. I think it’s also realizing all of my skills and that I can have an impact on the team. Obviously, I grab rebounds all of the time, but having a focus on each possession to know how to make a difference really, that’s what helped me throughout my three years so far.”
Sarr has shown an enthusiasm to be in the gym and continue to learn. He likes to watch Anthony Davis and Hakeem Olajuwon to help develop his own game.
“Yeah, there are a couple of guys for different parts of the game,” Sarr said. “I really like Anthony Davis. I’m trying to model my game after him. He’s a great defender. He can guard one through five and that’s something I try to incorporate in my game, but he’s also a stretch five, one of the best centers in the league and an NBA champion.
“I also watch a lot of tape of Hakeem Olajuwon for his footwork, counter moves, counter-to-counter moves and all types of stuff. He was also a great defender. All-around player. He could shoot as a big. Tim Duncan. All these big guys. LaMarcus Aldridge, I think, is an underrated big in the league right now, but he’s a great midrange scorer and that’s something I try to put in my game.”
What kind of impact Sarr has on UK in his one season with the program should at least be fun to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.