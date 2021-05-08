Owensboro Catholic’s red-hot baseball team rolled to its 13th consecutive victory on Friday night — turning back host and 9th District rival Daviess County, 12-3.
The star of the show was junior shortstop Luke Scales, who belted two home runs, a double, and a single to spearhead the Aces’ 12-hit attack.
“I was seeing it good tonight — it looked like a beach ball coming up there,” said a smiling Scales, who drove in two runs and scored four times. “The confidence was just through the roof in this one.”
Scales got things started in the top of the first inning when he hit a towering solo homer over the left field wall.
Daviess County battled back in the bottom of the first to tie it when Decker Renfrow singled and eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Small.
Catholic (17-2) — ranked No. 3 statewide in Prep Baseball Report — reclaimed the lead in the second when E Munsey singled and scored on a double by winning pitcher Hayden Ward.
The Aces took the lead for good when they scored twice in the third. E Munsey had an RBI single and another run was plated on an infield error by the Panthers.
DC (8-11) pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the third on a fielder’s choice RBI off the bat of Cason Troutman.
Scales struck again the fourth with a solo homer to left-center to provide Catholic a three-run advantage.
The Aces increased their lead to 7-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Sam McFarland, who eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
Garrett Small smacked an RBI single to pull the Panthers within four in the bottom of the fifth, but that would be it.
Catholic scored a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Alex Castlen, before breaking the contest open with a four-run seventh, which included a bases-loaded walk by Jamison Wall and a sacrifice fly by John Michael Frey.
“We scored in every inning and that’s a good thing,” Aces coach Derek Hibbs said, “but we also stranded a lot of runners, so we still have some things to work on.
“We finished 6-0 in what has traditionally been one of the toughest districts in the state — we’ll take it.”
DCHS coach Austin Clay, meanwhile, was impressed by the relentless Catholic offense.
“They have a tough lineup, 1 through 9,” Clay said. “All nine of the guys they send up there are tough outs.
“We’re definitely showing improvement, but we’re young — we just need game experience right now more than anything else.”
In addition to the production from Scales, the Aces got three hits from E Munsey and two each from Ward and Braden Mundy.
Ward and E Munsey combined to limit Daviess County to four hits.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 112 121 4 — 12 12 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 101 010 0 — 3 4 3
WP-Ward. LP-Payne. 2B-Scales, Ward (OC). HR-Scales 2 (OC).
