One of the most asked questions about Owensboro Catholic’s baseball team concerned a guy who was on the field very little during the regular season.

Is Luke Scales going to be able to play this year?

Scales played in Catholic’s season opener, then was out with a rib injury for the next two months, all of the regular season except for an at-bat in a win over Muhlenberg County in Catholic’s next to last home game of the season at Chautauqua Park.

The senior returned fully to the lineup in the opening game of the 3rd Region Tournament, a 15-3 win over Whitesville Trinity in which Scales walked twice and scored a run.

He also played in the regional semifinals in a 9-1 win over Meade County.

Scales looked like he hadn’t missed much at all at shortstop by the regional championship game, an 11-5 win over Breckinridge County last Thursday at Eagle Park at Apollo.

He was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored against Breck County. Scales also made some strong plays at shortstop, which, of course, got the attention of Catholic coach Jody Hamilton.

“Just the plays he made the three games he’s been back,” Hamilton said. “The other night he had a pick, then tagged the guy out, I don’t know if anybody else could do it. Tonight we get the ground ball, and nobody was going to get in his way, he was going to catch that ball and step on that bag and throw the guy out. He added so much more to our defense. Everybody knows he can hit, he’s been a great leader all year, get him back on the field, it’s a big plus.”

So, Scales’ season is just now getting going and at its most critical phase, heading into the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. And Scales has returned just in time to be a major contributor to Owensboro Catholic’s expected run in the state tournament. The Aces have a 30-4 record.

Joining his talented senior teammates should be a major plus from an emotional angle, and certainly from a performance standpoint.

“It’s been tough but it’s helped me support other people,” Scales said. “To get to know the coaches better, to visualize the game better in the dugout, help others, tell them things about the pitcher that I pick up, maybe signs I’m picking up, and relay them to the team.”

Scales was of course looking forward to a big senior season. He didn’t play basketball for Catholic this season to get ready for what was anticipated to be the biggest Aces baseball season in decades.

As a junior, Scales was the 2021 Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year. There was no reason to think his trajectory on the field wouldn’t have kept climbing.

It’s just Scales hasn’t been able to get on the field until now, as Catholic is looking to win four more games at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.

Scales has been a strong teammate and contributor in the dugout.

“He’s been just like a coach in the dugout, I called him coach for a long time until he got released (to practice and play),” Hamilton said. “He’d be telling people where to go, he’s been fantastic.”

Being able to see so many situations on the field this season, thinking about how he’d play them if he was in the game, seemed to help Scales get into a smooth frame of mind to make those plays as if he’d never missed a game at all.

“It’s helped me a lot, you think maybe you’d be timid (coming back), but seeing it in the dugout helps a lot,” Scales said. “Just be confident, I’m confident in myself and my team, that if I fail they’ll be right there to pick me up.”

Scales is determined to carry as much of the load as he can the rest of the way for Catholic baseball.