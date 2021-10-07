Getting officials scheduled for games has been a sizable challenge in three KHSAA fall sports: Football, soccer and volleyball.
A three-person crew worked both ends of the 9th District soccer tournament doubleheader boys and girls games on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Jean Paul, DeWayne Brewer and Jonathan Bryan were pulling double duty Tuesday night as a light rain fell at Deer Park Soccer Complex, where the girls were playing the 9th District Tournament. The three were later at Owensboro Catholic for the boys game of the 9th District.
That is not a much different workload than the regular season, but the level of play is more intense.
“You do two games a night (JV and varsity),” Paul said. “Sometimes we work on Saturdays, you have four games. Sometimes it can bother you (physically, mentally). At the end of the season, it is worse. At the beginning you are ready, you have not been doing games.”
“Most referees work four nights a week because we’re that short,” Brewer said. “Somebody as old as I am (61), it’s physical fatigue. Tonight makes a big difference, you’ve got two varsity matches back to back, they mean something more. We’re aware that somebody is going home after tonight.”
Thomas Vallandingham is the soccer assigning secretary for the 3rd Region. He was among the consensus that said they’d had problems with keeping schedules moving this season.
“It’s a constant scramble,” Vallandingham said. “Whether it’s moving games to different days, moving starting times, me trying to look at the puzzle as a whole. We’ve not had to cancel any games because of a lack of officials. We’ve had to be blunt and say you can’t play on this date, but if you will move it to these days, we can get you covered.”
It hasn’t been uncommon this fall for an officiating crew to go to one game at 5 p.m. and another site, maybe in another town, at 7:30 or 8 p.m. There might be a loop of games on Saturdays that officials travel to.
“Coaches and athletic directors have been understanding and accommodating,” Vallandingham said. “If we make changes here and there, we can get these things covered.”
The soccer officials association that covers the 3rd Region has 24 members this season. The usual number is 28-30. Vallandingham remembers when he started officiating a little over 10 years ago, there were 40-45.
There has been a near 40% decrease across Kentucky from 2019 — the last pre-COVID-19 year — to this season.
There was a significant drop in the number of volleyball officials this season as well.
“We have had extreme problems this year,” said Danny Gray, the 3rd Region volleyball assigning secretary. “In a typical season prior to the pandemic, you would have 28 to 32 officials, this year I have 17.
“I’ve had to reschedule matches this season a handful of times because we haven’t had officials. Most everybody wants to play on Tuesday and Thursday. Those days are crammed full until the end of October.”
The volleyball regular season will end next week, then district and regional tournaments need to be covered.
Official associations in neighboring regions will try to help each other out during personnel crunches. Referee numbers in most sports were dwindling before COVID-19, and they haven’t rebounded at all in this full season back.
“With that few number of officials, we’ve had to borrow from Elizabethtown, the 5th Region, and some who call with us live in Bowling Green, and we also have some in the 2nd Region, too,” Gray said.
Borrowing officials has crossed state lines for football crews, which usually have five members for high school matchups.
The KHSAA started wanting seven-person football crews for state football playoff games from the second round to the championships.
So, in the 3rd Region and some others surrounding it, assigning secretaries have borrowed officials from other areas or states, like Tennessee.
The majority of a football crew working the Muhlenberg County at Owensboro High School game last Thursday was from the Nashville area.
“The Tennessee guys worked some last year,” said Brad Phipps, the 3rd Region football assigning secretary. The Metro Nashville had a long delay to the start of its 2020 high school football season, so officials were looking for work. “I said sure, they had to get registered with the KHSAA, and they’ve worked for my association.”
COVID definitely had an impact on how many officials returned this season in all sports.
“A lot of your older officials were worried, with the prevalence with the virus, you could pick it up everywhere,” Phipps said. “Some of that carried over.”
Officials aging out of all sports is a problem across the country. People who are officials now and high school sports administrators continue to try and recruit college-aged students and those who recently graduated high school to work as officials.
“I am an official and assigner, young people need to figure out that they need to get into this,” Phipps said. “If you work enough, you can be averaging $15-$30 an hour depending on what you call. There are those who only work weekends. It’s a lifelong thing you can do.
“For me, it was a way to reconnect with sports I love. If guys are willing to learn and want to work they will get work, we need guys to officiate multiple sports.”
