Tommy Schmock had himself a night on Thursday.
The 5-foot-11 senior point guard produced 17 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds to drive No. 9 Findlay past Kentucky Wesleyan 77-68 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game at the Sportscenter.
Schmock put the game on ice for the Oilers (8-1, 7-1 G-MAC) by sinking 10 consecutive free throws in the final 1:54.
“Findlay is a physical team and it’s hard to get into a rhythm when you play against them,” KWC head coach Drew Cooper said. “Credit to them — they’re a very good team, a very good program, and we just couldn’t get it done tonight.
“We didn’t get enough stops defensively to play like we wanted to play offensively. We fought, did the best we could, but we weren’t making the best decisions at all five positions and that hurt us in this one.”
Ben Sisson hit a short jumper and Jo Griffin knocked down a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to pull the Panthers (5-3, 4-3) within 59-56 with six minutes to go, but the Oilers scored 14 of the next 18 points — taking their largest lead of the game, 73-60, on a pair of Schmock free throws at 1:15.
Wesleyan could get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
The Panthers shot out to a quick 7-2 lead early on, but Findlay began to assume slight control midway through the first half when Anthony Masterlasco scored five points in a 7-0 spurt that pushed the Oilers in front 27-19 with just over seven minutes remaining.
Another 7-0 run late in the half provided the visitors a 38-29 lead, but a 3-pointer in the waning moments of the half pulled KWC within six at intermission.
The Panthers twice pulled within two points in the first nine minutes of the second half, but the Oilers had an answer on each occasion.
In addition to Schmock’s production, Findlay got 15 points and seven rebounds from Nathan Bruns, 14 points from Masterlasco, 12 from Andrew Owens, and 10 from Joey Edmonds.
The Oilers shot 51% from the floor, including 44% from beyond the arc (8-of-18), and drained 11-of-14 free throws for 79%. The Oilers committed just six turnovers in the contest.
Kentucky Wesleyan was led by Tre Cobbs, who scored 14 points. Zach Hopewell scored 13, Jamil Wilson scored 12, and Griffin added 11. Wyatt Battaile secured a game-best eight rebounds and Wilson dished four assists.
The Panthers shot 45% from the field, including 26% from distance (5-of-19), and finished 9-of-14 from the foul stripe for 64%. KWC narrowly won the rebounding battle, 33-32, and turned the ball over nine times.
Wesleyan returns to the Sportscenter at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday to battle G-MAC foe Hillsdale, which is ranked No. 18 in NCAA Division II.
FINDLAY 77
Schmock 17, Bruns 15, Masterlasco 14, Owens 12, Edmonds 10, Wildermuth 4, Gray 3, Linder 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 68
Cobbs 14, Hopewell 13, Wilson 12, Griffin 11, Sisson 6, Sukhanov 4, Battaile 4, Currie 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.