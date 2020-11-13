High schools in Owensboro-Daviess County are moving forward with plans to start the high school basketball season Nov. 23, the first day the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has set for the season to begin.
Both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools announced this week that high school students will move to full-time virtual learning on Monday. But neither school system plans to alter athletics unless instructed to do so by the KHSAA.
Owensboro Catholic has not been in virtual learning and hasn’t discussed changes to its winter athletics schedule.
However, there is concern among school officials that a continued spike in COVID-19 cases could lead to the KHSAA delaying the start of basketball — or halt the season after it begins.
“Definitely, as anyone can see, numbers are continuing to climb and climb,” said Todd Harper, Owensboro High School’s athletic director. “Now it is very common. It’s definitely in the community.”
Daviess County, along with many other counties in Kentucky, is listed in the Red Zone for COVID cases, which means cases are spiking.
“Our only concern is like everybody else, being shut down,” said Jason Morris, Owensboro Catholic’s athletic director.
Continuing with athletics while students aren’t in the classroom isn’t unprecedented for OPS and DCPS, which started fall sports while on virtual learning.
“The stance we have is athletics is voluntary,” said Harper. “We’re not making kids play if they don’t feel safe, and we’re trying to offer some normalcy. All of this can change at any minute.”
Dan Crume, Apollo’s athletic director, is adamant in his view that athletics should continue as scheduled.
“Absolutely, yes,” Crume said. “We started fall sports while on virtual learning, so I see no reason why we should not move forward with winter sports.”
Crume’s outlook was seconded by Daviess County athletic director Larry Logsdon.
“Our plan now is to move ahead, let the kids have a season,” Logsdon said.
Superintendents from the 3rd Region have been meeting as a group since March to discuss the pandemic and its impact on school systems in all areas, including extracurricular activities.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said all eyes will be on the KHSAA Board of Control meeting Wednesday.
“We are all waiting to hear more ...,” he said.
Many school officials anticipate there will be discussion about basketball and winter sports at the meeting, but they don’t know if any action will be taken on pushing the season start dates back.
“Right now, everything is quiet as can be as far as rumors of what might happen,” Morris said. “We know winter sports will be discussed, and there have been ongoing conversations. I think (KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett) is set on the kids playing.”
Schools in the area will continue to follow the guidelines for sports from the Kentucky Health Standards, KHSAA Healthy at Sports Guidelines and the protocols that districts have in place.
Those protocols require masks to be worn at all times for spectators, social distancing, temperature checks at point of entry and encouraging fans exhibiting any symptoms to stay away.
“We are fairly certain we’re only allowing spectators in the upper level; we won’t have any lower-level bleachers out,” said Harper of Owensboro’s gymnasium seating plan. “It’s going to be a pretty small number, more than likely family members only.”
Basketball gym setups will largely be similar to what was used during volleyball season.
The basketball season will be separated into three segments — Nov. 23 to Dec. 18, Dec 19 to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 until the start of district tournaments — for reviewing guidelines and procedures.
The KHSAA will allow attendance at the discretion of the host school or school system, but recommendations are to limit attendance to 15% of the building’s capacity.
Owensboro Catholic’s basketball games will be played at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
In the meantime, for all involved, it’s wait and see.
“There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of concern,” Crume said. “People have it on their minds, how to continue in a safe way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.