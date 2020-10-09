After the loss of 12 seniors to graduation from its stellar 2019 team that captured 9th District and 3rd Region championships, the Daviess County High School girls’ soccer program was challenged to rebuild amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And it hasn’t been easy.
Nonetheless, proud, tradition-laden programs often find a way to succeed against the longest odds, and despite it all the Lady Panthers find themselves as the No. 1 seed in next week’s 9th District Soccer Tournament at Apollo High School.
“This team has really battled,” longtime DCHS coach David Sandifer said. “These kids really work hard, and I’ve got seven girls averaging over 70 minutes per game.
“This season has obviously presented a lot of challenges, and we realize everybody’s in the same boat, but this is a team that has hung in there the whole way.”
The Lady Panthers, in fact, played their entire 11-match regular season in a 27-day window.
Daviess County earned the district tournament’s top seed by taking care of business in its own backyard — posting regular-season victories over Apollo (8-0), Owensboro Catholic (1-0) and Owensboro (4-1).
“We haven’t scored a lot of goals this season — that’s just the identity of this year’s team,” Sandifer said. “We’ve had to be a scrappy bunch to achieve success, and that’s sort of become the identity of this team.
“We’ve had some low-scoring games where we’ve made one goal hold up for us.”
For instance, DC earned a 1-1 draw at Central Hardin in the season-opener on Sept. 10 and had only 10 players on the pitch at the end due to a red card penalty. Moreover, the Lady Panthers defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins, South Warren and Owensboro Catholic by 1-0 margins.
Solid leadership has come from the team’s three senior captains: Danielle Carpenter, Avery McNeily and Mackenzie Sweatt.
McNeily, a midfielder, has produced a team-high eight goals to go with four assists, and junior midfielder Steeley Walker has seven goals. Sophomore striker Reagan Chinn has three goals, and sophomore defender Brooke Schwartz has a goal.
Sweat, a defender, has five assists, and junior forward Shelby Sandifer has two.
Junior Emma Patterson has been solid in goal, recording 19 saves and two shutouts.
Two freshmen, midfielder Mia Griffith and defender Jessie Harwood, have stepped up to make significant contributions.
Other major contributors include junior defender Maddie Barrow, junior forward Brooklyn Vincent, and junior defender Maci Sanders.
Now, Daviess County simply wants to be at full speed for the postseason.
“We’ve got some kids who need some rest from some little debilitating things,” Sandifer said. “This is not specific to us, of course, as every team out there has some challenges — what we’ve all gone through this season has been an unprecedented situation.”
