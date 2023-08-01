As the clock continues ticking down to the start of the 2023-24 high school football season, teams are starting to put the final touches on their offseason training — with programs across Kentucky set to compete in their first full-contact scrimmage this week.
With each passing stage of practice, the excitement has continued to build.
After teams competed in 7-on-7 tournaments throughout the summer, helmet-only practices began July 10. Shoulder pads were added to the mix July 22. Now, Tuesday marks the first day of players donning full gear for contact practices, and then it won’t be long until they’re seeing a different team lined up on the other side of the field.
At times, the offseason can feel like a grind, full of long and unrelenting hours of workouts and efforts to get better, but it’s off to the races once August begins.
This week, teams are hitting the gridiron — and hitting each other — for the first time. It’s the first taste of getting to play someone other than your own teammates, in a low-stakes environment.
Having the opportunity to scrimmage other foes is a valuable resource for high school football teams experiencing any level of success.
For the programs looking to put losing in the rear-view mirror, it’s a chance to lay the building blocks required to climb over their hurdles.
For the squads trying to turn the corner of mediocrity and compete for championships, it’s the best measuring stick to see how you stack up without the consequence of adding a loss to your record.
And, for the teams trying to remain on top, scrimmages can show just how far ahead — or, in some cases, behind — you really are.
For coaches, scrimmages are also a critical part of player evaluation. Who can help the team win? Who needs more time? Who can you depend on? Nothing solves those questions quite like in-season games, but scrimmages are the next best thing. Having the chance to see, address and fix mistakes through a scrimmage is a much better option than having to fix it within an actual game, as well.
With the schedules that area teams are playing, there isn’t a lot of margin for error.
A pair of City-County foes will open the regular season against each other as Apollo travels to Steele Stadium to face Owensboro Catholic. Owensboro will hit the road to face defending KHSAA Class 3-A state champion Christian Academy-Louisville, and Daviess County opens away from home at Warren East.
Hancock County and Muhlenberg County will look to capture opening-week wins over struggling John Hardin and Caverna, respectively, but nothing’s guaranteed. And McLean County will host Ohio County in Calhoun.
That’s all slated to happen two weeks from Friday. Essentially, teams have a little more than two weeks to wrap up preparations heading into the 2023-24 season. That’s not much time at all.
So, coaches and players will rely on upcoming scrimmages to help bridge the gap from “offseason workouts” to “ready for games.” Scrimmages are more than just a dress rehearsal; they’re valuable tools to get prepared for the year ahead.
And the clock is ticking.
