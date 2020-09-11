In a year of unprecedented challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have somehow made it to the finish line — to get to the starting line.
The 2020 KHSAA football season — quite unlike any other we have previously experienced — begins in earnest Friday night across the commonwealth, and we’ll just have to see where it goes from here.
It is hoped in all corners, obviously, that the season will continue unabated, but there are no guarantees. Coaches preach all the time about taking things one game at a time, and truer words were never spoken with regard to the whole of the sport this fall.
Even when we get to play, however, things will be drastically different. Attendance, at least at the outset, will be severely limited, and not everyone is going to be happy about it. Nonetheless, this is the only way to approach a season that must continue to put the health and safety of all individuals involved at the forefront.
I have dealt quite a bit with athletic directors at football-playing schools in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area, and, in fact, spoke with all eight on Wednesday. I’ve been thoroughly impressed by their knowledge of all issues involved. It’s a bright, caring group, and I’m confident they’re going to do everything in their power to make the season as operationally efficient as possible.
Same for the coaches. Having spoken extensively with them throughout the summer, it has been both refreshing and reassuring to come away believing that our student-athletes are in such good hands. They, too, have put the health and safety of their players and staff above all else. As great as their passion is for the sport, their passion for the well-being of those around them is greater still.
What’s to come, of course, is anyone’s guess, but it’s fair to say that the product on the field this fall may be as competitively balanced as ever. There’s a legitimate chance for all eight teams in the M-I coverage area to be better than they were last season, and that’s saying a lot.
Owensboro won 12 games and reached the Class 5-A semifinals in 2019. The resurgent Red Devils lost some prime-time talent, particularly on defense, but any team that features the extraordinary skills of junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and senior linebacker Austin Gough must be considered a championship contender — and that’s precisely what OHS is.
Apollo and Daviess County both had losing seasons last fall, but don’t be a surprised if the Eagles and Panthers have winning records this time around. Apollo features a high-octane offense and will likely be significantly improved defensively. DC will feature a wealth of talent and nose-to-the-grindstone grit on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Confidence is high in both camps, and rightfully so.
Owensboro Catholic lost a record-setting quarterback in Drew Hartz and endured genuine tragedy in the offseason when senior lineman Logan Davis was killed in an auto accident that also left senior linebacker Aaron Buckman seriously injured. The Aces are an uncommonly resilient bunch, though, and always have been. They’ll dig deep and battle their way back.
All McLean County has done over the last two seasons is win 16 games and become a darling of the postseason. Last fall, the Cougars — after losing 18 seniors off the 2018 team — won eight games and played for the Class 2-A Region 1 championship. Counting out this leather-tough program in any way, shape or form is the last thing anyone should ever do.
Hancock County, featuring a healthy Darian Clay at running back, Ohio County, showcasing their own dynamic superstar in Q’Daryius Jennings, and Muhlenberg County, a year older and more seasoned, all have the capability of being markedly more competitive.
Hey, let’s take it to the gridiron — it’s kickoff time in the Bluegrass.
