Injuries to key personnel and inexperience at the varsity level combined to disjoint Hancock County’s 2019 football season.
The Hornets opened with three wins in their first seven games, but dropped their final four contests, including a 38-6 decision at McLean County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
A year older, wiser, bigger and stronger, a healthy Hancock County has high hopes for its eight-game slate in 2020.
“We’re ready to go,” said head coach Bobby Eubanks. “Practice has gone very well. We’re in great condition, and we’re looking forward to the season with higher expectations than we had last year.
“We played a lot of freshmen (in 2019) and one of our biggest playmakers, Darian Clay, suffered a pair of injuries that seriously limited his playing time and production.
“Our young guys now have that key year of varsity experience, and Darian has come back healthy and ready to go — both of those factors have us optimistic about the season ahead.”
OFFENSE
Sophomore Cole Dixon will direct the Hornets’ triple-option attack, having taken over as a starter the third week of last season.
“We love his leadership ability,” Eubanks said “I thought he did a great job for us as a freshman, and I felt like he was comfortable in the position by the end of last season.”
Clay, a senior who rushed for 1,580 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, heads up a potentially-potent backfield that also include’s last year’s leading rusher, sophomore Xander Early, who ran for 809 yards and six TDs. Logan Willis, a sophomore, and Tristan Robbins, a senior, will be at fullback.
Expected to get more action due to a stepped-up passing game will be senior tight end Luke Garrison and senior wide receiver Sebastian Fredell.
Along the line, Hancock will go with senior left tackle Trinity Hinton, sophomore left guard Aaron Garrett, sophomore center Jack Duncan, junior right guard Christian Richards and junior right tackle Jake Frames.
“Execution will be the key to our success on offense — we need more consistency,” Eubanks said. “Darian is simply an outstanding talent, and Cole has a really good arm and can make plays on the run. He makes good decisions.
“We’ll try to get the ball to our playmakers in space any way we can.”
DEFENSE
“We feel like we’ll match up better with teams of our size this year,” Eubanks said. “We come into the season bigger, stronger and more seasoned, more mature.”
The Hornets’ 3-5-3 alignment will feature Richards and Hinton at ends, with sophomore Kory Kirkpatrick at nose tackle.
Linebackers include Early, Garrison, Duncan, Willis and junior Noah Mize.
Cornerbacks will be Fredell and sophomore Austin Voloco, with Clay set to roam as the free safety.
“I just want this bunch flying around to the football — when you get to the football on time, good things happen for you,” Eubanks said. “The important thing for us to do is keep the ball in front of us and be in position to make a play.
“I believe we have the potential to have a really good unit here.”
SPECIAL TEAMSVolocko is set to handle the punting duties, and sophomore Kaleb Keown — a straight-ahead kicker — will handle the placekicking duties.
The Hornets’ return game, meanwhile, is potentially game-breaking — with both Clay and Early set to return punts and kickoffs.
“We have some big-play capability here, for sure, because these guys are so good in space,” Eubanks said. “Athletically, we set up very well in our return game, and we need to take advantage of this. Execution will be vital for us on special teams.”
OUTLOOK
The Hornets feature 35-40 players and will need to stay healthy to have season-long success.
“We’re hoping we can get things rolling early, gain some confidence and take it from there,” Eubanks said. “I think one of the keys in this crazy year we’ve all been through is to just focus on what we can control — prepare to play each game the best way we possibly can.
“If we can do all this, I like our chances. We just need to stay committed to becoming a better team each week. If we can do this and keep our best players on the field from a health standpoint, we have an opportunity to be successful.”
