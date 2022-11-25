Hancock County High School’s boys’ basketball program figures to make some serious noise in the 11th District and 3rd Region this season, as the Hornets return no less than 95% of the scoring and rebounding produced by last year’s team, which finished 15-17 and reached the semifinal round of the regional tournament.
“Getting to the semifinals of the region was good for us to build on,” Hancock County coach Mike Orr said. “The next step is try and get back and try and contend for the regional championship.
“With more depth we try and push the ball a little more. We can play a variety of ways because of our ability to score in a variety of ways. Defensively, we switched to man-to-man last year, and it really gave us a big push the last third of the season and in the postseason.”
Leading the way will be senior forward Kaleb Keown, who averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game in 2021-22.
“Kaleb has the ability to score inside and out,” Orr said. “He can be a horse on the boards, and he’s much quicker than he was in past seasons.”
Also back are senior forward Ryan Ogle (14 ppg, 6 rpg), senior guard Devyn Powers (15 ppg), senior swingman Evan Ferry (10 ppg, 6 rpg), senior swingman Luke Brown (3 ppg) and football star Cole Dixon, a senior guard
“Ryan plays the post with a variety of inside moves and is also a threat from 3-point range,” Orr said. “Devyn has gotten better every year and is an excellent shooter, and Evan is a very heady point guard and floor leader who makes others better.
“Luke, our sixth man last season, is very aggressive, and Cole, who is an excellent athlete, has returned to the program and will make a huge impact.”
Now, Orr seeks to put it all together.
“How well we can consistently defend will be key,” he said. “We need to be more consistent, overall, to be the best that we can be.”
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTYThe Fighting Tigers are looking to take a big step forward this season, according to head coach Jeff LaGrange.
“I think we are a wild card,” LaGrange said. “We no longer have the excuse of being young or inexperienced. We have some good returning pieces as well as some new pieces. Now we just have to figure out how to fit all of those pieces together to help us be successful.
“If we can play how we want to play and how we are capable of playing, we could surprise some people.”
Those who figure to make an impact include 6-foot-8 senior center Hunter Barr, sophomore point guard Mercer Rogers and senior swingman Lane Taul.
“Hunter has lots of skills inside and out, and we are trying to get him to sharpen those skills and be more physical and aggressive,” LaGrange said. “He has potential for a breakout year.
“Mercer was asked to do a lot as a freshman on an inexperienced team last year, and Lane has added strength and improved his shooting and defense.”
LaGrange, whose team went 7-20 a year ago, believes his team’s depth is an asset.
“We want to play harder, be more aggressive and be tougher — physically and mentally,” he said. “We will play a lot of bodies and hope to wear people down on both ends of the floor.
“We feel like we have 10 different guys on this team that are capable of leading us in scoring on any given night and all add different things that can help us win.
“We’ve gotten complete buy-in from everyone now about our expectations for this program, and the next step is to get back to the top of the region and compete for region championships every year.”
MEADE COUNTYIt’s rebuilding time for the Green Wave, who won the 11th District Tournament championship despite an overall record of 11-17.
“We are a young and inexperienced team,” Meade County coach Jason Tripure said. “We have a couple of seniors with no varsity experience, a couple of juniors who had quality playing time last season and the other juniors and sophomores saw mostly JV time last year.”
Leading the way for the Green Wave will be juniors Garrett Hardesty (5 ppg) and Payton Johnson (7.1 ppg).
“Garrett is a kid who can score in multiple ways,” Tripure said, “and Peyton is another kid who scores for us — he had some big games for us last year as a sophomore.”
Tripure says Meade must be efficient to be effective.
“We need to take care of the ball and score with more consistency,” he said. “We’ll play a motion-style offense, and the defense will be man-to-man with some wrinkles thrown in.”
The Green Wave will be tested all season, Tripure said.
“We always play a very competitive schedule — there are no off nights for us,” he said. “We got better as the season progressed last season and won our second straight district title. We hope to compete every night this season and be the best we can be at tournament time.”
CLOVERPORTThe Aces are looking to step up after going 4-21 and losing an 18-point decision to Meade County in the opening round of the 11th District Tournament last season.
Cloverport must replace Austin Hedges, who led the team in scoring (15.5 ppg) and also grabbed five rebounds per outing.
Top returnees for the Aces include junior guard Cole Weatherholt (10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), senior forward Nathan Poole (7.3 ppg, team-best 6.1 rpg), senior forward Conner Lagadinos (4.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and sophomore guard Dorcey Emery (3.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Cloverport shot 34% from the field, 29% from 3-point range and 57% from the foul stripe while averaging a solid 30 rebounds per contest in 2021-22.
