RICHMOND — Once Pikeville found its 3-point range, it was difficult for Owensboro Catholic to keep up.
Pikeville put together a major scoring run in the third quarter on the way to a 64-51 win in the boys All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament on Thursday.
Rylee Samons did major damage with 24 points to lead Pikeville. The 6-foot-6 wing made 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, 6-of-11 from the floor and all eight of his free throws.
The game turned in the third quarter when Samons drained three 3-point shots and teammate Laithan Hall hit two from distance, the second giving Pikeville a 41-32 lead with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Nick Robinson scored 13 points and Keian Worrix added 10 for Pikeville.
Catholic might have played its best first half of the season in the first 16 minutes at McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
Catholic made 10-of-20 from the floor in the first half and 5-of-8 in the second quarter. Pikeville made 3-of-14 field goals and 1-of-7 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Pikeville ended up 8-of-24 and 1-of-8 from distance for the half. Catholic outrebounded Pikeville 18-12.
The second half was a much different story for the Aces.
“We gave up five 3s in a row, some of them were in transition, because we were tired, we tried to save our legs on defense rather than on offense,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “We also gave up a putback because we didn’t get a guy back. Transition defense cost us the game.
Samons got going in part because his shots were not being contested.
“We just didn’t get to him, we got to him in the first half,” Riley said. “They were big, physical, Robinson was really strong. That looked like a group of 18-19-year-old kids.
“They’re big, tall and strong, the physical game was no contest.”
Pikeville is 16-1.
Catholic was led by Brian Griffith with 17 points and he also had eight rebounds. Ji Webb scored 16 points and had nine rebounds for the Aces (11-10).
Catholic made 20-of-45 shots from the floor for 44.4% and also hit 5-of-16 from 3-point range for 31.3%. Catholic made 6-of-10 free throws. It outrebounded Pikeville 32-23 for the game.
Pikeville made 19-of-41 from the field for 46.3% and 7-of-18 from 3-point range for 38.9%. Pikeville hit 19-of-24 free throws. Pikeville scored 22 points off 16 Catholic turnovers. Pikeville committed eight turnovers.
Catholic trailed 46-40 early in the fourth quarter after a Griffith 3, but Catholic made a turnover on its next possession and couldn’t get the margin any closer.
“We had it to six in the fourth quarter and make a mistake,” Riley said. “We have a difficult time playing from behind.”
Now, Catholic will prepare for a 9th District matchup with Daviess County on Feb. 4.
“We’re a decent team,” Riley said. “I feel good about our team, we have a chance in our district, that’s what you want. I came out of this game more positive than negative.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11 12 12 16 — 51
PIKEVILLE 7 15 22 20 — 64
Owensboro Catholic (51) — Griffith 17, Webb 16, Clark 8, Carrico 6, Barber 2, Gray 2.
Pikeville (64) — Samons 24, Robinson 13, Worrix 10, Jarrell 7, Hall 6, Walters 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.