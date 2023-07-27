After battling back to force a one-point game at halftime, the West Side Auto Stars opened the second half on a 16-0 run and held off Legacy Elite for a 51-40 win in the 7th and 8th Grade Boys division of the 50th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament Wednesday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.

With the victory, the Stars advanced to play in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. to face whichever team comes out of the losers’ bracket.

