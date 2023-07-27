After battling back to force a one-point game at halftime, the West Side Auto Stars opened the second half on a 16-0 run and held off Legacy Elite for a 51-40 win in the 7th and 8th Grade Boys division of the 50th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament Wednesday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
With the victory, the Stars advanced to play in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. to face whichever team comes out of the losers’ bracket.
So far, the West Side Auto Stars are 3-0 in Dust Bowl competition.
“Most of these guys played AAU all summer and, for the most part, were on different teams,” said coach Michael Stinnett, former Owensboro High School coach and currently the director of scouting for Free Agency Basketball. “There were a couple of them on the same team, but just two of them. They’re all friends, and we just decided to finish the summer off and get them together and let them all play together.”
Though Stinnett has plenty of Owensboro connections, the squad is made up of players from all over.
Two players, including his son Michael Ray Stinnett, are from Louisville. Also on the team are Grayson County High School players Jack Logsdon (13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Spencer Langdon (6.2 ppg), who both saw varsity playing time as eighth-graders. There’s also a pair from LaRue County, as well as one from Madisonville.
Playing their third game in three days Wednesday, it took some time for the Stars to get going.
Legacy Elite scored eight unanswered points to build a 19-11 lead midway through the first half, but West Side Auto closed the half on a 12-5 run to pull to within 24-23 at intermission.
From there, the Stars held Legacy Elite scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second half, establishing a 39-24 edge with 12:26 remaining.
Legacy trimmed the deficit to 44-37 within the final minute, but West Side Auto held on.
“We went to that 1-3-1 trap,” Stinnett said. “We’re long, and we started getting some hands on some balls. Their guards are good but they’re a little smaller, and I thought we gave them some trouble.
“We knew Legacy was going to be solid because they play as a group. It was a good ball game.”
Having the chance to bring his group to the Dust Bowl wasn’t an opportunity that Stinnett wanted to pass up, either.
“I played in the Dust Bowl from the time I was 12, all the way up until my last one at 43 years old,” he said, adding that he’s 55 now. “To me, this helped shape my whole basketball career. When the Dust Bowl was back in its heyday, it’s hard to even explain it. I wanted my boy to experience it, and I wanted all these other kids to experience it. Tonight was good — the mics were on, the music was going — it was a great atmosphere.”
And, he’ll always appreciate the chance to see some old faces.
“What’s great is I’ve met so many of my former players and students out here,” Stinnett added. “This shaped my whole basketball vision. Jerry Davenport, Rod Drake, Kenny Higgs — I played with those guys, and coming from a small town in Breckinridge County, you come here and you feel like you’re playing in a city like New York.
“That’s what these kids get to experience out here. It’s just good to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.