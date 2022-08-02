Tee times for Tuesday's 2nd round of the Senior City Golf Tournament at Ben Hawes. Scores also from first round at Hillcrest.
Tee times for Tuesday's 2nd round of the Senior City Golf Tournament at Ben Hawes. Scores also from first round at Hillcrest.
9:00 am
Steve Raymer 87 Senior Second Flight
Gil Murphy 81 Senior Second Flight
Sammy Mcanless 86 Super Sr. 1st Flight
Ron Coleman 87
9:10 am
Samuel Tandy 83
Ellis Mattingly 83
Chuck Broughton 84
10:20 am Senior Champ. Flight
Frank Stein 73
David Beitler 74
Byron Rhoades 74
Russell McGreger 75
10:30 am
Jon Boultinghouse 69
Kevin Logsdon 70
Joe Maxwell 72
Ted Baker 72
9:20 am Super Sr. Champ. Flight
Tom Millay 71
Tom Hobgood 74
JR McLimore 75
9:30 am Senior Second Flight
Dan Stemple 89
Eddie Jackson 90
Steve Hare 91
Stephen Wilkey 92
9:40 am
Chuck Evans 81
Cliff Crain 81
Phil Durham 82
9:50 am Senior First Flight
Barry Wilson 79
Marty Owen 79
Tony Conkright 79
10:00 am
Jerry Wilson 76
Ray James 77
Kent Wilson 77
Michael Clark 77
