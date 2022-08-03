MEN'S SENIOR CITY CHAMPIONSHIP 2022
Final round Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course
Senior Division Championship Flight
Jon Boultinghouse 69 73 142 Senior City Champ
Kevin Logsdon 70 72 142 2nd Place
Joe Maxwell 72 74 146 3rd Place
Frank Stein 73 77 150 4th Place
David Beitler 74 77 151
Ted Baker 72 81 153
Russell McGregor 75 88 163
Byron Rhoades 74 WD WD
Senior Division First Flight
Kent Wilson 77 76 153 1st Flight Winner
Ray James 77 78 155 2nd Place Flight
Tony Conkright 79 81 160 3rd Place Flight
Jerry Wilson 76 86 162
Marty Owen 79 86 165
Barry Wilson 79 87 166
Michael Clark 77 WD WD
Senior Division Second Flight
Phil Durham 82 79 161 2nd Flight Winner
Chuck Evans 81 81 162 2nd Place Flight
Gil Murphy 81 83 164 3rd Place Flight
Cliff Crain 81 91 172 4th Place Flight
Dan Stemple 89 85 174
Steve Raymer 87 93 180
Steve Hare 91 90 181
Eddie Jackson 90 93 183
Stephen Wilkey 92 95 187
Super Senior Championship Flight
Tom Hobgood 74 72 146 Super Senior Champion
Tom Millay 71 79 150 2nd Super Seniors
J.R. McLimore 75 82 157 3rd Super Seniors
Super Senior First Flight
Samuel Tandy 83 85 168 Super Senior 1st Flight Winner
Sammy McCanless 86 88 174 2nd Place Flight
Ron Coleman 87 88 175 3rd Place Flight
Chuck Broughton 84 92 176
Ellis Mattingly 83 WD WD
