SENIOR CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
Ben Hawes Golf Course
Second-round tee times (all from Tee No. 1)
(First-round scores in parenthesis)
9 a.m. — Al Staples (86), Sammy McCanless (81), Glenn Campbell (80).
9:10 — JR McLimore (79), Dale Rouse (78), Samuel Tandy (77), Sammy Greer (76).
9:20 — Ellis Mattingly (74), Tom Millay (74), Don Schmied (73), Tom Hobgood (73).
9:40 — Rece Owen (95), Jack Dickens (93), Frank Stein (85).
9:50 — Chris Lewis (84), Gil Murphy (83), Garry Blanton (81).
10:00 — Steve Raymer (81), Phil Durham (80), Bryan Hedges (80).
10:10 — Don Fraser (79), Ricky Wallace (78), Dan Warren (78), Kent Wilson (76).
10:20 — Ted Baker (75), Cliff Crain (75), Kevin Logsdon (74), Jerry Wilson (74).
10:30 — Joe Maxwell (73), Robin Roberts (72), Byron Rhoades (72).
10:40 — Ray James (70), Marty Owen (70), Bruce Elliott (69), David Foster (69).
