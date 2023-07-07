The 2023 Senior City Golf Tournament will be July 25-26 at Hillcrest Golf Course and Ben Hawes Golf Course.
The Senior City is an open invitational to any senior in the tri-state area. Hillcrest will be the host on July 25 and Ben Hawes on July 26.
The tournament is for seniors 50 and over, with a super senior division for players 70 and over.
There is a $65 entry fee with cart included. For pass holders the entry fee is $40. Entry deadline is July 21.
Players may select a person or group they would like to play with and also a tee time. This will be on a first come, first serve basis for the first round only.
Tee times in 2022 ran from 8 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tee times for round two will start at 9 a.m.
To register or sign up to play in the Senior City, mail entry form or register at Ben Hawes Golf Course, Attn: Charles Whelan, 400 Booth Field Rd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Call (270) 687-7137 for more information. Checks must be made out to Ben Hawes or you can pay cash.
