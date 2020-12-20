LEXINGTON
Certainly, when a team get to a football state championship game, it wants to win.
“Just happy to be there” might work for some high school football programs. For others, the expectation has become that when it steps on the field for a state championship game kickoff, it should carry the big trophy off that field.
Bowling Green could be put in that big expectation category. The Purples beat Owensboro High School 17-7 in the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Bowling Green won its seventh football championship overall, its sixth since 2011.
OHS would never be in that “happy to be there” grouping. Too much tradition, too much talent through the years, too many wins year to year.
OHS claims four state championships in football dating back to 1917. The KHSAA recognizes two of those, in 1986 and 1974.
Mark Higgs was one of the biggest stars ever for the Red Devils. He was a standout running back at the University of Kentucky and he played in the NFL, most notably with the Miami Dolphins.
There was a picture on social media Saturday afternoon of Higgs talking to this OHS football team before it got ready for its try to win a third state championship.
The past was trying to inspire the future.
In the time it took to play this 5-A championship game, a special senior class for the Red Devils became a part of that tradition.
OHS coach Jay Fallin made a couple of points to talk about those seniors.
“When they were freshmen they were 4-7, not a banner year in Owensboro High School history,” Fallin said. “They battled through that, they got in the weight room and doubled down on their efforts. They battled through that; they’ve now gone 34-6 the past three seasons.”
OHS finished 12-1.
Austin Gough and Ethan Avery were two seniors who talked to the media afterwards.
“They’re my brothers, we started playing together when we were six years old, it’s rough right now,” Gough said.
These seniors got a little better in the W-L side each year, 10-3 as sophomores, 12-2 as juniors, then 12-1 in this, the strangest sports year in history.
Fallin had a message for anyone who might think this OHS team failed because it didn’t win this 5-A state crown.
“When we start a season the goal is to win a state championship, but if the standard is state championship or the season’s a failure, that’s ridiculous,” Fallin said. “We’ve been playing football at Owensboro High School since 1895, and we claim four (state championships) but as far as the KHSAA is concerned in all those years we won two.
“Does that mean the other 123 seasons are failures? That’s ridiculous.”
Fallin was delivering a message that the whole of this OHS season wasn’t a failure because it couldn’t derail a very good, very physical and very determined Bowling Green squad that had, indeed, been here before.
None of these teams playing this weekend in the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals knew if this season would get to a finish because of COVID-19.
“In June we didn’t know if we’d have a season,” Fallin said. “These kids found a way to grind through an uncertain preseason and push themselves to be prepared. I’m just really proud of them.”
The way Fallin and this team look at it, everybody else connected with OHS should be proud as well.
