A senior-laden Hancock County team means business in 2022 after winning seven games and reaching the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs last fall.
“We had a really good offseason with more players in the weight room, and we’re excited about our possibilities this season,” Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks said. “We have a lot of talented, veteran guys with a lot of experience, and we need to take advantage of this.
“Over the last several years, we’ve worked really hard to re-establish the culture of the program. There’s a lot of quality tradition associated with Hancock County football, and there’s definitely excitement in the air about this team. We’re ready to go.”
OFFENSEThe Hornets’ triple-option attack will be led by senior quarterback Cole Dixon, a dual threat multi-sport athlete who, in eight games, passed for 520 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 222 yards and four scores.
“He’s a great leader and competitor,” Eubanks said of Dixon. “He wants to win.”
One of western Kentucky’s most potent running backs, senior Logan Willis, also returns after gaining 1,197 yards and scoring 11 TDs in 2021.
Others who will carry the ball include junior Landon Garrison, senior Jack Duncan and junior Alex Basham.
Seniors Kaleb Keown and Austin Volocko head the receiver corps. Each made 24 receptions and scored three TDs last fall. Also in the mix will be seniors Evan Ferry and Braydon Wathen.
Up front, Hancock will go with senior Kaleb Swihart, sophomore Aiden Thrasher, senior Aaron Garrett, sophomore Luke Pritchard and freshmen Tristan French, Lawson Ward and Cade Herndon.
“We feel really good about our veteran skill people on offense — those guys have been around long enough to know what it takes to win big games,” Eubanks said. “Cole is a veteran quarterback, Logan has been a great back for us, and Keown and Volocko are dynamic receivers.
“We’re a little young on the line, but our freshmen and sophomores don’t play like underclassmen.”
DEFENSEHancock’s 3-3 stack will feature a veteran crew of linebackers, led by junior Aiden Weatherholt (134 tackles, 10 sacks) and Duncan (132 tackles), with Willis anchored in the middle. Sophomore Drew Liday and senior Colin Johnson will also see action.
More from this section
Up front will be sophomore nose tackle Aiden Embry, Basham and Wathen.
The secondary will include Garrison, Volocko, Ferry, freshman Cooper Jones and sophomore Hayden Shearn.
“Our defense is going to be pretty solid — we’ll be difficult to block,” Eubanks said. “We fly around and get to the ball well, and we believe we can win takeaway battles, getting fumbles and interceptions.
“Because of the swarming nature of our personnel, I also think we have an opportunity to win the chain battle and get a lot of sacks in the process.”
SPECIAL TEAMSThe versatile Volocko will handle place-kicking and punting duties.
“He’s a solid kicker all the way around,” Eubanks said of Volocko. “He’s very dependable.”
Kick returners, meanwhile, will include Garrison, Volocko, the speedy Jones and fellow freshman Jack Roberts.
“I believe we’re set up pretty good with our special teams,” Eubanks said. “We can change the tenor of the game with this group.”
OUTLOOKIt’s thumbs-up all the way around at Hancock County, which still must conquer perennial power Owensboro Catholic.
“Until somebody beats Catholic when it counts, they’re going to remain the team to beat in our district,” said Eubanks, whose Hornets dropped 47-0 (regular season) and 36-0 (playoffs) decisions to the Aces last fall.
“At the same time, I love the look of our football team this season. We have that combination of talent and experience that gives you a chance to make a (postseason) run.
“We have 16 hard-working seniors on this team who want to go out the right way, and it’s going to be interesting to see where this season takes us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.