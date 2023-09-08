Apollo High School is off to an 0-3 start on the 2023 football season, but the Eagles are getting championship-level production from senior wide receiver-safety Eli Masterson.
A speedy 6-foot-1, 205-pound three-year starter, Masterson is coming off a huge game at Meade County, where he caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-19 loss to the Green Wave.
“I feel more and more comfortable in my role as a receiver,” said Masterson, who has overcome a pair of significant injuries in his career to emerge as a high-level collegiate recruit. “The athleticism, the ability to make plays was always there, but it’s taken a while to get the route-running where it needs to be.
“I’ve come a long way here since my freshman season, and I’m just doing everything I can on both sides of the ball to be the best player I can be and to help us become the best team we can be.”
For the season, Masterson has nine receptions for a whopping 233 yards (25.9 ypc) and three touchdowns.
On defense, he is third on the squad with 14 total tackles. As a junior in 2022, he had 33 catches for 519 yards and three TDs, while making 30 tackles, with an interception.
Apollo head coach John Edge is glad to have him.
“Eli has size, speed, and he’s a really good receiver for us,” Edge said. “He’s an explosive guy who has the ability to make big plays for us all over the field — he’s a threat to go all the way with the football in his hands.
“Defensively, he’s worked hard to become stronger and faster, and he just does a great job back there in the secondary, where he’s also capable of coming up with a big play.”
An Apollo co-captain along with senior lineman Noah Dilbeck, Masterson grew up in southern Indiana and first played organized football when he was in fifth grade.
“I played quarterback early on, and my on- and off-the field inspiration was Tim Tebow,” Masterson said of the former University of Florida Heisman Trophy winner. “Watching him when I was younger is what inspired me to play the sport.
“Over time, I’ve really grown to love the game. On offense, for me it’s all about making plays and finding ways to score. On defense, it’s about hard hitting — I love the physicality back there, and again it provides opportunities to come up with big plays — that’s what excites me about football.”
Masterson, who has been timed in 4.55 seconds for the 40-yard dash, has received scholarship offers from Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State. Next weekend, he will visit Duke of the Atlantic Coast Conference, and on Oct. 21 he is set to visit Indiana of the Big Ten. Ivy League schools Dartmouth, Brown and Columbia have also shown interest.
“We’ll see how this all goes,” said Masterson, a straight-A student who plans to major in kineseology and exercise science and wants to be a physical therapist when his playing days are done.
“Hopefully, as the season goes along, I will be recruited by some more schools,” he said.
For now, however, Masterson is focused on helping Apollo turn its season around. The challenge gets no easier tonight with a visit to perennial power Bowling Green.
“We’re learning a new offensive system, and I think we can develop into a very good team by the middle of the season,” Masterson said. “We’re playing hard and still trying to get the kinks out — we’ve also very young in spots, so it’s just a matter of some of our younger guys gaining varsity experience.
“I think we need to trust the process, stay positive, and play together — build the team chemistry that will make us successful and just take off from there.”
