Apollo High School is off to an 0-3 start on the 2023 football season, but the Eagles are getting championship-level production from senior wide receiver-safety Eli Masterson.

A speedy 6-foot-1, 205-pound three-year starter, Masterson is coming off a huge game at Meade County, where he caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-19 loss to the Green Wave.

