The 3rd Region Tennis Tournament began Monday at the Owensboro Tennis Complex outside of Centre Court.
Several individuals and teams advanced through the first two rounds of the tournament. Full results from the first day were not available Monday night
Ben Austin from Apollo and Matthew Hyland from Owensboro Catholic made it through to the boys singles quarterfinals.
Austin beat Will Young from Ohio County 6-0, 6-0 and Ethan Edwards from Edmonson County 6-1, 6-0.
Hyland beat Preston Blanton from Hancock County 6-3, 6-0.
Apollo’s Evan Wilson-Connor O’Bryan beat a Meade County team 6-0, 6-1. Wilson-O’Bryan beat Andrew Diebel-Arlo Johnson from Owensboro 6-2, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals in boys doubles.
Addie Travis from Owensboro and Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic reached the girls singles quarterfinals. Sophey Jennings from Apollo and Anna Travis from Owensboro also reached the girls singles quarterfinals.
Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess also reached the girls singles quarterfinals.
Whitley Ford-Caroline Smith from Owensboro, and Emma Embry-Riley Hunt from Owensboro advanced to the girls doubles quarterfinals.
Ella Boswell-Kate Mason from Daviess County advanced to the girls doubles quarterfinals.
Camron Kennedy-Ella Decker from Ohio County advanced to the girls doubles quarterfinals. Sarah Althuser-Abigail Latham from Muhlenberg County advanced to the girls doubles quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.