Several area tennis players advanced to the round of 16 in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday in Lexington and Nicholasville.
Dylan Mather from Owensboro High School won two matches to advance to the round of 16 in boys singles. Mather is a 9-16 seed.
Mather beat Peyton Johnston from Meade County 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 32. Mather beat Nathan Lawson from DeSales 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Mather will face Alden Johnson from Ashland Blazer in the round of 16. Johnson is a 5-8 seed.
“We were really fortunate that all the hard work Dylan put in this year earned him a seed at state, and that allowed for a little protection through these first couple of rounds,” OHS coach Cody Russelburg said. “He still played really well today and did what he needed to do to advance. Johnson will be a tough match, no doubt he is one of the 5 seeds for a reason and a really tough player. Dylan is a really tough player too, and he has been working on some different aspects of his game that I think will help him.”
Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic won two matches to advance to the round of 16 in girls singles. Cason beat Anna White from Russell High School 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Cason beat Paetyn Ashcraft from Villa Madonna 6-3, 6-1 in the round of 32.
Cason will meet Reagan Mangan from North Oldham on Wednesday morning. Mangan is the third seed.
Cason is a 9-16 seed.
Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant won two girls doubles matches to advance to the round of 16. The Owensboro Catholic 5-8 seed team beat Zoey Graziano/Makenna Cox from Central Hardin 6-1, 6-3. Hayden/Merchant beat Mollie Harne/Karis Cundiff from Casey County 6-1, 6-0.
Hayden/Merchant will meet North Oldham’s Katelyn McCarney/Claire Norris on Wednesday morning in the round of 16.
“They struggled a little bit in first match, then came out in second match and played one of their best matchers of the year,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said of Hayden/Merchant. “Ella Cason had to play one of her best matches to win the second match. We had a nice day up here.”
Catholic’s doubles team of Katelyn Mitchell/Claire Augenstein won their first round match over Hazard’s Stidham/Christina Elsoueidi 6-0, 6-4. Mitchell/Augenstein fell in the round of 32 to Greenwood’s Avery Overmohle/Greer Glosick 6-4. 6-1.
Caroline Smith/Alexa Salamah from Owensboro fell in a first-round match 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 to Elizabethtown’s Liz Hanson/Reese Moreman.
Heath Embry/Paxton Evitts from Muhlenberg County fell in the first round of the boys doubles to Christopher Harpum/Matthew Marlett from Ryle 7-6, 6-0.
Sarah-Cate Boggess/Baker Hardison from Muhlenberg County beat Charli Stanley/Kiya Morris from Mayfield 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 then fell in the girls doubles round of 32 to Hallie Lathram/Madison Miller from Lexington Catholic 6-1, 6-0.
In girls singles Charly Hayden from Daviess County fell to Reagan Mangan from North Oldham 6-0, 6-2 in the first round.
Catholic’s Ella Grace Buckman fell to Ella Abney from Frankfort 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.
