Several competitors moved through the semi-state round last Saturday and have reached the KHSAA State Wrestling Finals.
The tournament is Friday-Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Owensboro’s Andreas Quintana was fifth at 138 pounds in the First Round State Tournament last Saturday at Union County. Quintana, a senior, upset the top seed at the semi-state to help seal his spot at the state finals.
Ohio County’s Caige Clark was eighth at 138.
Apollo’s Blaize Cart was eighth at 285.
Petey Graham from Ohio County was sixth at 132.
Ohio County’s Gunnar Arnold was eighth at 144 pounds.
Gillam Nicodemus from Ohio County was eighth at 215 pounds.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic high schools will compete for the boys 9th District Tournament championship Friday night at Daviess County High School.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Owensboro (20-7) advanced with an 84-43 win over Apollo on Tuesday, while Catholic (17-11) moved on with a 57-40 win over Daviess County on Wednesday.
OHS swept the regular-season series, with the Red Devils winning 73-60 on Jan. 14 and 69-65 on Feb. 11.
This will be the fourth straight season OHS and Catholic have met in the 9th District championship game. Both teams advance to the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
Whitesville Trinity (16-14) punched its ticket to the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2009 with a 61-55 win over Edmonson County in the 12th District Tournament on Tuesday.
Trinity will face Grayson County (13-14) for the 12th District championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Butler County High School.
Trinity swept Grayson County in two tight regular season games, 50-49 on Jan. 21 and 49-46 on Feb. 11.
Hancock County (14-15) will face Meade County in the 11th District championship game Friday at 6 p.m. at Breckinridge County. Meade County (10-16) swept Hancock County in the regular season, winning 61-51 on Jan. 21, and winning 51-42 on Feb. 7.
