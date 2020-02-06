There are several swimmers from different Owensboro-Daviess County teams that have a chance to win regional championships this weekend.
The 2nd Region Meet starts Friday at 11 a.m. with preliminaries at the Healthpark. Finals are Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Bowling Green will be the favorite to win the boys’ and girls’ team championships.
All four teams here should be well represented.
Owensboro High School’s girls have been building toward a strong regional and state meet.
“We expect another strong showing for regional this year and are on pace to send eight girls to state meet,” OHS coach Brad Schmied said. “We are shooting for several 1st place finishes as well as a few regional records with this year’s regional lineup.
“Samantha Phillips, Addison Callis, Abby Warren and Paige Neal are all positioned to become regional champions in several individual and relay events. We also are looking for Kara Luckett, Darby Haire and Sydney Cundiff to have a strong meet and compete for a top eight finish.”
Phillips is also the top seed in the 500 freestyle (5:07.82) and has won multiple regional championships in that event
Phillips is also the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:56.34.
Neal, a sophomore from OHS, is the top seed in the 100 freestyle (54.40)
Neal is the second seed in the 50 freestyle (24.98).
Owensboro’s girls have the top two seeds in the 100 breaststroke with Callis (1:09.46) and Warren (1:09.86).
Owensboro Catholic has the top two seeds in the boys’ 100 freestyle with Jude Neal (49.94) and Curt Hobelmann (49.99).
Neal also is the second seed in the 50 freestyle (22.34).
Jack Raymer from Owensboro Catholic is the second seed in the 200 freestyle (1:48.38).
Hobelmann is the second seed in the 100 backstroke by 1/100th of a second (59.97).
Catholic coach Erica Crabtree thinks the boys could finish second or third in the team race. She also knows how much swimmers from here look forward to the regional meet.
“The kids know who their competition is because they swim year around, they know these kids from USA meets,” Crabtree said.
Trevor Church, a freshman from Daviess County, is the second seed in the boys’ 200 individual medley (2:01.78).
OHS is the top seed in the girls 200 freestyle relay, and is the second seed in the 200 medley. Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Apollo are also seeded in the top eight in the freestyle relay.
Apollo boys have several swimmers who could make top eight in the regionals, led by Luke Mallot and Connor Satterly. Apollo’s girls have Reese Wethington as a top swimmer.
Daviess County’s Ella Johnson is a top five seed in the girls 100 butterfly.
