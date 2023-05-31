Owensboro Catholic’s girls doubles team of Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall nearly won two matches in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.
No. 5-8 seed Claire Morris-Adeline Masters from North Oldham beat Reisz-Marshall 3-6, 7-5, 0-1 (6-10) in the round of 32 match.
Reisz-Marshall beat Belfry’s Clara McNamee-Jayden Mullins 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.
The boys side of the State Tournament was played at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville.
“They had a great match, we had a shot,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said of Reisz-Marshall in the round of 32. “We played well in the first match they were a point higher. Then the next team we played was a 5-8, got in the tiebreaker, we were up 2-0, 5-4, then we couldn’t get off six, then they ended up winning. It shows me we could’ve easily been a 5-8 seed, but if you don’t get seeded it’s hard. The girls all won first round matches, they all could’ve easily lost first round matches. Both of our singles played well, they were on the stadium courts because they were playing 1-2 seeds.”
Ella Cason from Owensboro Catholic beat Isabella Jayasuri from Campbell County 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round Tuesday morning. Cason fell in the round of 32 to top girls singles seed Sakurako Watanabe from Covington Latin School 6-1, 6-1.
Catholic teammate Aisha Merchant beat Naomi Mitchell from Bullitt Central 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Girls singles second seed Ellie Hammond from Sacred Heart beat Merchant 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 32.
Catholic’s Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden beat Johnson Central’s Madelyn Burchett-Emily Triplett in the first round 6-0, 6-2. Buckman-Hayden fell to Sacred Heart’s third seed Sanam Krishnani-Claire Rueff 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 32.
More from this section
Stetson Osborne from Apollo beat Noah Collins from Campbell County 6-2, 6-2 in a boys singles first round match. Osborne lost to Grayson County’s 5-8 seed Owen Brown 6-1, 6-0 in a round of 32 match.
Walker Gaddis-John Clay Ford from Owensboro High School advanced to the round of 32 by Marcus Robinson-Lance Hylton from Perry County Central withdrawing in a first round match in boys doubles. Gaddis-Ford fell to Dylan Dethridge-Gary Zheng from Greenwood 6-0, 6-0.
Houston Danzer-Cooper Danzer from Owensboro Catholic fell to top seed in boys doubles Kalei Christensen-Alexander Yager from Covington Catholic 6-0, 6-2.
Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant from Owensboro Catholic fell to Nate Goode-Owen Willoughby from Casey County 6-1, 7-5 in the boys doubles first round.
Owensboro’s Whitley Ford-Caroline Smith lost 6-0, 6-0 to girls doubles top seed North Oldham’s Reagen Mangan-Willow Renton.
Alexa Salamah-Allessa Hall from Daviess County fell to second seeded Avery Voss-Gracie Koch from Sacred Heart 6-0, 6-0 in the girls doubles opening round.
Apollo’s Sophey Jenkins fell in the opening round of girls singles to Watanabe from Covington Latin School 6-0, 6-0.
Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess fell to Haley Klein from Oldham County 6-0, 6-0 in a first round girls singles match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.