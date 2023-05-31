Owensboro Catholic’s girls doubles team of Isabelle Reisz-Julia Marshall nearly won two matches in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday at the University of Kentucky’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

No. 5-8 seed Claire Morris-Adeline Masters from North Oldham beat Reisz-Marshall 3-6, 7-5, 0-1 (6-10) in the round of 32 match.

