The transfer portal doesn’t always win.

Western Kentucky University will keep its 7-foot-5 shot blocker extrordinaire on the Hill.

Jamarion Sharp announced his return to WKU Monday morning with two years of eligibility remaining, taking his name out of the transfer portal.

When Sharp went into the transfer portal in late April, most Hilltopper fans feared he was gone from Rick Stansbury’s team. Sharp not returning to WKU was also a consensus for college basketball observers.

Yet, Sharp and his people did some exploring, and they found evidently that things are just fine for now in E.A. Diddle Arena.

“After talking to several schools and visiting another school, I realized again where my heart really was, here at WKU,” Sharp said in a release from WKU. “Everything that I need is right here at Western Kentucky.”

The Hopkinsville native was definitely an impact player for the Hilltoppers, who were 19-11 and ended their season in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament.

In 2021-22, Sharp led the country in blocks at 4.62 per game. He started in 28 of the Hilltoppers’ 32 games and played an average of 28 minutes with 7.6 rebounds and 8.2 points per contest. Sharp shattered WKU’s previous blocks in a single season record with 148 total on the season while shooting 72.6% from the field.

Now, the man in the middle of so much of WKU’s hopes for success next season will be back to try and fulfill those expectations.

Sharp may have been the fan favorite in Diddle Arena as last season went along. He was nearly unstoppable on lobs and in the paint, while also being a devastating shot blocker. An offseason of hard work should allow Sharp to take more advantage of his considerable athletic ability.

WKU could be a pretty strong team in C-USA next season. Sharp is a force WKU can build around, and he’ll have another season of being on the floor with Dayvion McKnight, who was a standout point guard as a sophomore last season.

McKnight started all 32 games for the Hilltoppers, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.3 minutes per game. McKnight ended the season fifth on WKU’s assists in a single season list with a total of 176.

Then, of course, there is the other positive transfer portal addition for WKU in the name of Dontaie Allen. His time at Kentucky wasn’t what Allen wanted, but he and his jumper should thrive at WKU against C-USA competition.

That’s a pretty talented trio to have set in BG going to the second week in May.

Western Kentucky also added Georgia State guard transfer Jordan Rawls and Indiana guard transfer Khristian Lander to the roster for next season.

Sharp’s moving out of the portal and back to WKU was a major boost for Stansbury and the program. It gives schools like WKU hope that they have ground to stand on in this new age of college athletics. Sharp staying also showed that the portal doesn’t always win.