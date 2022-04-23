For all those who stated from the first day Shaedon Sharpe stepped foot on Kentucky’s campus that he would never play a game for the Wildcats, congratulations, you won.

Sharpe announced the news Thursday that had been a given in a growing circle of UK fans and observers since the end of its season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sharpe was declaring for the NBA draft, while also retaining his eligibility to return to UK until June 1, which is the withdraw date for players testing the waters to return to school.

Sharpe is projected as going from the 5-10 spots in the Draft, which makes him a lottery pick. Based on that alone, Sharpe will not be back for any more practice sessions with UK, where he became a non-stop topic of conversation last winter without playing a game for the Wildcats.

His decision to stay or go isn’t the issue here, it was all the now certain double-speak that went along with the last few months.

It was still going on Thursday, with questions being raised about whether Sharpe would be eligible for the draft because of when he graduated from high school.

The most reliable media reports Thursday had Sharpe definitely staying in the NBA Draft, no matter what was being said otherwise.

The pitch of Sharpe’s situation had reached a boiling point by late Thursday, with UK fans and followers wondering loudly how UK and UK coach John Calipari got played by the entire situation.

Sharpe’s camp had said from the beginning when he arrived in Lexington and enrolled early that he would practice but not play with the Wildcats in the second semester this season, then return to UK and play for the team next season. That message was persistent from Sharpe’s people, family and advisor Dwayne Washington, and Calipari also said the plan was to practice now, play next season.

Later in this season, when UK injuries in the backcourt were piling up, there could’ve been an opening for Calipari to play Sharpe, but that didn’t happen.

Give Calipari this much credit, he and UK sensed they needed to talk to a raging BBN about this situation, so he went on a radio show Friday morning with former UK greats Dan Issel and Mike Pratt, who is the color man for the UK Radio Network.

“Part of the tax you pay to be the Kentucky coach is that,” Calipari said of UK’s angry fan base.

He added that Sharpe’s parents “they will play a part in this” as far as the ultimate decision making down the line.

Those looking at UK’s roster for next season should now turn their attention to who Calipari will bring in as a replacement for the No. 1 rated recruit in the 2022 class.

UK positioned some prime good news on the day before Sharpe announced he was going, with Oscar Tshiebwe declaring he would stay at UK for another season. That made for a wonderful Wednesday in front of the Thursday thud that Sharpe’s news delivered.

Tshiebwe thought returning to UK for another season was best for him, and he’s now packing a bunch of national Player of the Year awards as well. The difference in Tshiebwe’s April situation compared to Sharpe’s was how simply it was handled. Tshiebwe got feedback that he needed to improve his game, and he came back to UK.

Posturing and promising weren’t part of the Tshiebwe message to BBN.

Calipari said Tshiebwe is a “building block” that next season’s team can be built around. Calipari also indicated Sahvir Wheeler was planning to return for another year in Lexington. Calipari named Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, CJ Fredrick, Daimion Collins and Lance Ware as players expected to return for the Wildcats.

The UK coach just needs to find a replacement for the No. 1 recruit who practiced with the Wildcats the last few months.