Maybe it’s just a coincidence that a lot of talk on the day before No. 16 Kentucky hosts Georgia was about new UK basketball player Shaedon Sharpe.
Sharpe was considered the best player in the Class of 2022 and the best shooting guard at 6-foot-6. He enrolled early at UK and has been working out with UK personnel over the last week.
Curiosity about whether Sharpe might be ready to play at some point this season was at a peak during a Zoom conference call Friday from Lexington. The Wildcats host Georgia on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.
Not only were they digging out of nearly 10 inches of snow in Lexington, but folks were really wanting to know what plans UK coach John Calipari has for Sharpe over the next few days, weeks, months with the Wildcats.
Calipari, as is his habit, tried to temper expectations for Sharpe and what he might contribute to a team that’s already played 14 games (11-3); while also saying that if something out of control happens ...
“He’s a ways away from playing games,” Calipari said Friday. “And it may be a year from now. Maybe he does (play this year) but that is not the plan. If you ask me right now, my guess is he won’t play. But, you don’t know what happens.”
Calipari might not want to run Sharpe out into the big, bad world of top-level college basketball, but also wants to leave the door open a crack just in case.
“My guess is he won’t play, but you don’t know what happens,” Calipari said. “We’ve had injury after injury, this happened, that happened, we’re down to six, seven guys. I may tell him, ‘Look man, you got to go in seven minutes a game. You got to play some.’ My hope is we’re never there.”
Of course, all of this discussion was with a backdrop of UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler still being day-to-day with a neck injury that he got running into a hard screen during the first four minutes of the 65-60 loss at LSU on Tuesday.
The view on Sharpe from the outside is if he could be ready to contribute some by March, then he may find time on the floor. It’s a long way from March, and Sharpe is a long way from being in any kind of college basketball form.
“You’ve got to get in unbelievable shape, he’s not even close to that,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to be able to play fast, yet still be skilled. I’m still working on freshmen that have been here the summer, the fall and months, and they’re still not playing at the level.”
In terms of what Sharpe has to do away from the court — that is to just get himself in an area where he’s becoming part of the team.
“He just has to blend in and be a teammate, which means you’ve got to be around the guys,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to talk. Shaedon is not a guy that says a lot. You can do that, but the only way you create relationships is that you speak, you listen, you talk. So, he’ll have to do that.”
So, Sharpe’s work list is pretty full a week into being a Kentucky basketball player. He hasn’t even been in a live practice yet.
