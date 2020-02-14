It was a tough Senior Night for the Brescia Bearcats on Thursday.
BU ran into a buzzsaw in the form of IU Southeast, and the visiting Grenadiers — coached by former Louisville star Wiley Brown — rolled to a 96-67 River States Conference victory before a good crowd at the Moore Center.
“They’re a very good team,” BU coach Brian Skortz said of IU Southeast, “but at some point you have to have some level of pride to keep them out of the paint and stop dribble penetration — we didn’t do that enough in this one.”
Despite the setback, Brescia got a fine performance from freshman guard Hunter Shelton, a former Apollo High School standout who spent last season as a redshirt at Missouri Baptist.
Shelton, plagued by injuries earlier in the season, knocked down four 3-point baskets and finished with 17 points.
“I’ve been fighting injuries all year, but I feel much better now,” Shelton said. “I felt comfortable out there tonight shooting the ball, and my teammates did a good job of getting me the ball at good spots on the floor.
“I came back to Owensboro because I wanted to be closer to home and because this program is moving in the right direction — we’ve got a lot of pieces.”
On Thursday, IU Southeast took control of the contest from the outset — knocking down open 3s and getting to the rim off the drive.
The Grenadiers (18-7, 11-3 RSC) shot 47% from the floor, including 39% from 3-point land, and knocked down 13-of-16 free throws (81%) in the first half to build a 52-28 halftime advantage.
IU Southeast built its lead to 77-42 with 12 minutes remaining in the game, before settling for a 29-point margin of victory.
In addition to Shelton’s production, the Bearcats got a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds from lone senior Kayode Daboiku, to go with 10 points and six rebounds from Ricky Shuford. Damontae Barnhill secured a team-high eight rebounds.
The Grenadiers — featuring six scorers in double figures — were led by Anthony Wales Jr., who scored 18 points, and Jaivaughn Jackson, who climbed off the bench to score 17. David Burton, a guard, collected a game-best 10 rebounds.
IU Southeast finished at 46% from the floor and 39% from distance, while also winning the rebounding battle, 45-32.
Brescia (9-18, 4-11 RSC) finished at 30% from the field and was victimized by 23 floor errors.
IU SOUTHEAST 96
Wales 18, Jackson 17, Blackwell 12, Osborne 11, Hendricks 10, Burton 10, Rogers 8, Cox 6, Douglas 2, Duffy 2.
BRESCIA 67
Daboiku 19, Shelton 17, Shuford 10, N. Cunningham 6, Barnhill 5, C. Cunningham 4, Beckham 2, Bivens-Crowder 2, Barrios 1, Means 1.
