Hayden Shelton has had a productive offensive season for the Brescia University men’s basketball team.

The redshirt sophomore put together a strong week in late January, hitting for 77 points in three games, averaging over 25 points a game, to earn River States Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 18-24.

Shelton had a couple of 30-point games as the Bearcats went 2-1. He averaged 25.7 points, shot 58% from the field and 50% from 3-point range (7-for-14). Sheldon also made 12 of 13 free throws.

Despite 35 points from Shelton, Brescia lost at Ohio Christian. He followed that up with 32 points in a win over Welch and then 10 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes in another win over Welch.

Shelton has scored 14.5 points a game, second on the team to Ricky Shuford at 15 points a game.

Shelton has had some up and down games, much like the Brescia team that has gone 3-11 and had to navigate multiple cancelations because of COVID-19 and recently snow and ice storms.

He settled in with 17 points against Oakland City in a 92-69 Brescia win, and 16 points against Midway, both in early February.

“It’s been kind of hard to get in a groove, some games will get canceled, so we will lose that, and with the weather we had that’s got us pushed back now,” Shelton said.

The 6-foot-2 guard was one of the leading scorers on the 2018 Apollo High School team that reached the KHSAA State Tournament.

He was glad to find some offensive push in this season that has been stopped and started so many times.

“In those games my shot was going down. In the offense, as teammates were moving, I was able to knock down the shots they were making available for me,” Shelton said.

“Those games definitely boosted my confidence, now whenever I catch it I just shoot it.”

Brescia coach Brian Skortz has known about Shelton’s scoring potential for some time.

“Hayden is a very talented offensive player, he’s got a beautiful shot, he can create his shot at times, he’s noted for his ability to put ball in basket,” Skortz said. “During that spell where he was player of the week, he saw what he needed to do from offensive standpoint, taking his shot and not trying to force it.”

Skortz believes Shelton can be a tough all-around player, and wants to see the guard be more active on the defensive end.

“He’s got other skills, and I look at him as a player who can do other things as well,” Skortz said.

Shelton thinks he has done better in becoming a more all-around player.

“I’ve been getting more involved with other sides of the game, not just shooting, I feel like improved in those areas of my game,” Shelton said.

Brescia University finished its regular season Saturday with a 71-61 loss to Alice Lloyd at the Moore Center. Shelton suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return to the game.

The Bearcats will see Alice Lloyd again on Monday when they travel there for a first-round game in the River States Conference Tournament.

Skortz is hopeful Shelton can play Monday.

The River States Conference did a blind draw to determine tournament matchups, and Brescia will be on the road Monday.

It has had 14 games canceled this season mainly because of COVID protocols and quarantines.

“Counting Saturday, this will be the first time we have everybody available,” Skortz said last week. “We either had this kid out with injury, or this kid out with quarantine.”

“It’s been piecemeal, and it’s really difficult when you’re missing valuable practice and game time.”