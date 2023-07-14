TORONTO — In Wednesday’s win over Germany in Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM opener, it was the improvement shown by sophomore Adou Thiero that stole the headlines.
Thursday, freshman Kentucky native and legacy player Reed Sheppard stole the show as he led the Wildcats, representing Team USA, to a 93-69 win over host Team Canada at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre.
“Boy, was he good today,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said postgame. “Defensively, getting his hands on balls, when you notice when he’s in, people fly because they know they’re probably going to get it.
“His defense is crazy. I love his defense. He’s a dog as well,” UK freshman Jordan Burks, who scored six points in the win, added on Sheppard. “He does everything. Rebounds, get steals, shoot the ball great, pass as well. He’s just a great teammate all around. I’m happy to have him on my team.”
Sheppard, who was held scoreless against Germany Wednesday, scored 14 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished four assists, picked up four steals, and blocked two shots to lead his team to victory.
“Just doing whatever I can to win and impact the team the best way possible,” Sheppard said of his performance postgame. “If that’s getting steals, or getting a rebound, or making shots, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win and I’m happy to do that as long as we come out with a win.”
“Reed’s been a dog out there. He’s got that dog mentality. He’s out there blocking shots, getting a couple of dunks, getting rebounds,” fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves said of Sheppard. “He’s doing everything the team needs to do and that’s what we’re looking for. So he’s definitely bringing that to the table”
His performance included a 2-for-4 three-point shooting night, two dunks, including a highlight real slam after blocking a Marko Maletic three-point attempt and a handful of beautiful passes leading to baskets for his teammates.
“That’s all game preparation,” Sheppard said of his highlight reel block of Maletic and dunk on the opposite end. “The coaches said No. 27 (Maletic) can shoot and I knew as soon as I helped, and they swung it out that he was going to shoot it.
“I just jumped and got lucky and hit it, blocked it and then I was able to go down and dunk it. So it was pretty cool.”
Sheppard was joined in double figures by Reeves, who led the Wildcats with 23 points, freshman Justin Edwards who scored 16, and Thiero, who added 11.
Freshman guard Robert Dillingham added six points, nine assists and had just one turnover, while fellow freshman DJ Wagner added nine points off the bench.
On the defensive end, Kentucky held Canada to a woeful 16% shooting clip from three, got five blocks from Tre Mitchell, and picked up 11 steals.
“Robert had eight assists, one turnover,” Calipari said. “I gotta get him to where he knows when to go and when to just get rid of it, but he’s going to be fine because he fights like heck on defense. Justin made shots today. Trey, you just noticed he’ll do whatever it is he needs to do. Adou did what he’s been doing.
“Jordan did terrific again today.”
Kentucky jumped out to a 24-16 lead after one quarter of play as Sheppard drilled threes on back-to-back possessions for his first six unofficial points as a Wildcat, while Reeves and Wagner also knocked down three’s to help the Cats get off to a hot start from deep.
By halftime, the Cats grew its lead to 49-34, with Sheppard putting the exclamation point with a dunk to extend the lead to 15 with one second left in the half.
The Wildcats started to run away with things in the third quarter as they outscored Canada 22-15 in the quarter to grow its lead to 71-49 heading into the fourth. The fourth quarter saw Kentucky grow its lead to as many as 27 and saw the debut of freshman Joey Hart who did not play in the Cats’ victory over Germany on Wednesday.
“I got Joey in the game and he did fine,” Calipari said of Hart, who played the game’s final two minutes and both grabbed a rebound and picked up a steal.
With two wins in its first two games, Kentucky surpassed Baylor’s win total last year when the Bears were 1-4 in GLOBL JAM.
The win also clinches Kentucky a spot in Sunday’s Gold Medal Game, where it will face off with the winner of a Saturday contest between Canada and Germany.
Kentucky will be off Friday and return to action Saturday when it will take on Team Africa (0-2). Tip-off is slated for 12:30 p.m. CT and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.
