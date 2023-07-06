It’s not unusual for parents to send their child off to college with words of wisdom to study hard, be safe and enjoy this special time of their life.
But it is a bit unique when those parents are two of the best players in Kentucky history and that child is a highly-touted legacy recruit.
Jeff Sheppard was a two-time national champion and 1998 NCAA Tournament most valuable player.
Stacey Reed still ranks as the No. 14 all-time scorer for the women’s basketball program.
Their son, Reed Sheppard, is now at Kentucky as a member of the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
“Their biggest thing was to have fun and enjoy it because it goes by so fast,” Reed Sheppard said Wednesday. “It’s hard, so you have to fight and work for it, but have fun with it all.”
But Sheppard also has the added burden of social media, which was in its infancy in the late 1990s.
“That’s lucky for them. They could just come out and play,” Reed said. “The fans were here, so they could hear everything the fans had to say, and we have crazy fans. But they just told me, “Don’t listen to the outside people. Don’t listen to what everyone else has to say about you. Just be yourself and do what you know you can do.”
Nothing, not even the random Twitter criticism, is going to spoil this moment. Sheppard has been waiting for this moment for much of his life.
“Being from Kentucky, it’s every kid’s dream to play for the University of Kentucky,” he said. “I grew up around it, and that’s always been a dream of mine to run out when they say, ‘Here come the Wildcats!’ It will be unbelievable to run out on that floor.”
That moment is still three months away, with the first order of business being to represent America as Team USA in the Global Jam event in Toronto beginning July 12. Kentucky will face professional teams from Canada, Germany and Africa. The event is for players under age 23. Kentucky has seven freshman and two sophomores taking up nine of its 12 scholarships.
“Age is just a number,” Sheppard said. “We think we’re good enough to compete and fight and win. No matter what, you keep fighting. No matter how old you are, you’re going to fight and compete.”
Because of the summer event, Kentucky was allowed 10 practices ahead of the four-game tournament.
“All these dudes love being in the gym, they love to play, so every practice has been full of competition,” Sheppard said. “Even if you’re not playing the position or the role that you want, you just keep fighting. Practices have been super fun to compete against the best in the world.
“They’re great players and even better dudes. They’re for the team, not just themselves. Everyone wants to win.”
Sheppard arrives at Kentucky after erupting onto the basketball scene as a high school freshman at North Laurel in London, Kentucky. He led his team to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and averaged 25.2 points, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game. He was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball.
“But my Dad says he still jumps higher than me,” Sheppard said. “I guess I can give him that. I don’t know. He says so. He was a great player. Watching him on YouTube is really cool for me.”
The freshman says he never had the rite of passage moment when son finally beats father in a one-on-one match.
“We never really played one-on-one, we just did shooting drills,” Reed said. “He hasn’t beaten me in a couple of years, but he never took it easy on me, for sure.”
