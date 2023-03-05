FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — In a chippy battle between the Wildcats and Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena that featured an ejection and three technical fouls called, Kentucky came up victorious, earning a 88-79 win and locking down the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.

“It wasn’t just fun to win. It was fun to play it like that. That’s the type of atmosphere we’d love to play in,” Jacob Toppin said postgame. “Even when I’m back home playing in the city, that’s what it’s like. Everyone’s gritty. Everyone wants to win. So it was it was good basketball today. We fought. We understood that they were coming in trying to beat us and we weren’t gonna let that happen.

